Art's Way Manufacturing Welcomes Territory Development Manager and Director of Manufacturing

ARMSTRONG, Iowa, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW), a diversified, manufacturer and distributor of equipment serving agricultural, research and steel cutting needs, welcomes Paul Link as its Territory Development Manager and Brian Wrightsman as its Director of Manufacturing.

Paul is a graduate of North Dakota State College of Science with Bachelor of Science degrees in Graphic Communications and Marketing. Paul has over 24 years of experience in sales with most of this time in a management role. Most recently, Paul was the US National Sales Manager at Buhler Industries located in Winnipeg, MB. Paul will report to the CEO Carrie Gunnerson and will be responsible for the development of independent reps, improvement of Art's Way's dealer relationships, and for driving sales goals within Art's-Way.

Paul will serve as a strong complement to Art's Way's Director of Manufacturing, Brian Wrightsman, who joined Art's Way in October of 2018. Brian studied Mechanical Engineering at South Dakota State University and came to Art's Way with 25 years of manufacturing and engineering experience. Brian's efforts have been focused on improving plant efficiency through his knowledge of lean manufacturing. Continuous Improvement projects with a goal of $1 million of savings for the fiscal year 2019 are underway under Brian's direction. Art's Way continues to invest in talent and operational efficiency to be prepared for improved economic conditions.

Chairman of the Art's Way Board of Directors, Marc H. McConnell reports, "We are pleased to welcome both Paul and Brian to our management team. Each brings significant experience and expertise that will enhance our ability to serve our customers and shareholders alike in the years ahead."

Art's Way manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products including animal feed processing equipment, sugar beet defoliators and harvesters, land maintenance equipment, plows, hay and forage equipment, manure spreaders, reels for combines and swathers, and top and bottom drive augers, as well as modular animal confinement buildings and laboratories, and specialty tools and inserts. After-market service parts are also an important part of Art's Way's business. Art's Way has three reporting segments: agricultural products; modular buildings; and tools.

