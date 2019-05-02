Artsonia Recognizes 15 Teachers Around the Nation with 2019 Art Education Leadership Award

GURNEE, Ill., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Teacher Appreciation days away, Artsonia is recognizing 15 teachers across the nation who continuously inspire their peers and engage students. The 2019 Art Education Leadership Award honors pioneers in the art education community. Teachers and Artsonia selected the honorees among thousands of instructors.

Here are the winning teachers:

Teacher Name School Location Katie Allain Shatekon Elementary Clifton Park, NY Laura Allan North Elementary School Villa Park, IL Susan Bivona Mount Prospect School Basking Ridge, NJ Nanette Bratton Green Valley Christian School Henderson, NV Katherine Byrd Callisburg Elementary School Gainesville, TX Janine Campbell Byron Center West Middle School Byron Center, MI Carly Dellger Schultz Elementary School Mishicot, WI Tricia Fuglestad Dryden Elementary Arlington Heights, IL Gena Maley Murray Middle School Murray, KY Theresa McGee Hinsdale Middle School Hinsdale, IL Cynthia Moore Moran Prairie Elementary Spokane, WA Lynette Robinson Lincoln Heights Elem. School Greenville, MI Jeanna Schinderling C C Lee Elementary School Aberdeen, SD Jennifer Sims Munfordville Elementary School and Hart County High School Munfordville, KY Eleni Strawn Garrison-Jones Elementary School Dunedin, FL

"Artsonia has opened doors for my students in amazing ways — they have learned to curate their digital art portfolio, see their growth from year to year, reflect through artist statements, gather a fan club, and celebrate their learning with comments from loved ones," said Tricia Fuglestad, one of the recognized teachers from Arlington Heights, Ill. "It is my primary tool for assessment of the national standards, communication with parents, and celebrating art education with my school community."

The winning art instructors are among thousands of art teachers who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia, the world's largest online student art museum with more than 65 million pieces of art, lets family and friends of student artists create and purchase organic keepsakes from the student art, and then gives back 20 percent of all revenue to the local art classroom. To date, Artsonia has donated $9 million to classrooms across the U.S.

Artsonia's 2019 Art Education Leadership award serves as a way to honor the hard-working passionate instructors who help children tap into their creative side and learn to create and cherish art.

"Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another," said Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company. "We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children create and cherish art and their creative side."

About Artsonia

Artsonia is the world's largest online collection of student art and a destination for thousands of art educators. The website curates more than 65 million pieces of student art (and counting) across more than 100 countries. Artsonia works with teachers to create online school art galleries and student art portfolios. Parents and relatives can view the art online, leave comments and order keepsakes featuring the artwork. As part of its mission, Artsonia helps donates 20 percent of merchandise revenue directly back to local classrooms.

A 2018 Common Sense Education Top Pick for Learning, Artsonia inspires students and promotes the sharing of art with its weekly Artist of the Week campaign and online gift shop — all while helping to fund local school art programs.

