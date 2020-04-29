ArtVersion® & MediaBlink™ Highlight MUSE Creative Awards

CHICAGO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtVersion, a leading independent design firm, has received three MUSE Creative Awards for "Branding," "Business-to-Business," and "User Experience" categories. The awards recognize the work created for New Orleans-based commercial printer and direct mail company MediaBlink (https://www.mediablink.com/) and further showcase ArtVersion's acclaimed web design & development capabilities on a global scale.

"This was a project that let the talents of our team shine through," says Goran Paunovic, Creative Director and Principal at ArtVersion. "We are proud of the results, proud of the recognition by MUSE Creative Awards and especially proud that we exceeded our client's expectations."

ArtVersion claimed Gold honors for both "Branding" and "Business-to-Business" categories as well as a Silver honor for the "Best User Experience" category. The project consisted of an integrated re-brand for MediaBlink including naming strategy, web domain acquisition, e-commerce functionality and social media marketing, amongst other specialties. It has extended even further into the spotlight following MediaBlink's adaptive manufacturing shift and Face Shield™ production in response to this year's COVID-19 crisis.

"The team at ArtVersion understood our company and captured our vision from day one," says Benny Burst, Co-Founder at MediaBlink. "We are so pleased that MUSE Creative Awards has recognized MediaBlink's rebrand and ArtVersion's inspired creativity."

The MUSE Creative Awards is an International Awards Associate (IAA) competition for creative professionals who inspire others with concept, writing or design. It received almost 4,000 submissions from over fifty countries.

A full overview of the project can be found at:

https://artversion.com/case-studies/mediablink/

ABOUT ArtVersion:

ArtVersion® is a creative agency headquartered in Chicago, IL. With over twenty years of expertise in branding, graphic design and web development, ArtVersion works with clients worldwide to craft ideal strategies, visuals and dynamic messaging that delivers powerful user experiences. ArtVersion's services range from conceptualization, design & layout, and content strategies relevant to digital web and print delivery methods.

ABOUT MediaBlink:

MediaBlink™ is a leading interactive print, digital marketing and data solutions company offering comprehensive omni-channel solutions that are adaptable for strategic marketers and engaged consumers. Headquartered in greater New Orleans, Louisiana, with a satellite location in Detroit, Michigan, MediaBlink is focused on Reshaping the World of Media™.

