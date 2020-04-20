ArtVersion Demonstrates its Industry Expertise with 23 Vega Digital Awards

CHICAGO, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArtVersion, a leading independent design and branding firm, revealed its influence within the creative industry after securing an impressive 23 awards in the 2019 Vega Digital Awards. With esteemed recognition in a variety of categories such as User Interface, User Experience, Branded Content, Marketing Effectiveness and Innovative/Experimental, ArtVersion demonstrated its notable expertise in branding, UI/UX design and web development on an international scale.

"Considering the quality of materials submitted and strong competition, industry recognitions such as these mean a lot to us especially on an international level," says Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion Company.

In addition to these achievements, ArtVersion also reinforced its capabilities in project execution, receiving honors spanning across several other sub-categories including Financial Services, Professional Services, Corporate Communications, Sports, Transportation, Automotive, Non-Profit, Construction and Architecture. The agency was awarded on its digital design prowess on Centauri, Canopus and Arcturus levels of the Vega Digital Awards in representation of work performed for acclaimed brands such as Hilton Hotels, Volvo Trucks, UPTIME, EVO, Chicago Crypto Capital, SOS Children's Villages Illinois and Knight E/A.

The Vega Digital Awards seeks to recognize and honor the outstanding performance, talent and effort of the best digital and creative professionals, web developers, web designers and web agencies around the world. The Vega Digital Awards also search out the brightest future stars of the digital media universe, to reward and encourage the young people who will create the future of digital communications.

The full list of 2019 Vega Digital Awards recipients can be found at:

ArtVersion has established itself as a leader in the design space with a renowned track record of client-agency relations and cutting-edge strategies. The nod in the 2019 Vega Digital Awards reflects ArtVersion's unwavering commitment to communication and collaboration, reinforcing its positioning as a top creative agency in Chicago and globally.

About ArtVersion

ArtVersion (https://artversion.com) is a creative agency headquartered in Chicago, IL. With over twenty years of expertise in branding, graphic design and web development, ArtVersion works with clients worldwide to craft ideal strategies, visuals and dynamic messaging that delivers powerful user experiences. ArtVersion's services range from conceptualization, design & layout, and content strategies relevant to digital web and print delivery methods.

