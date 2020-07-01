ArtVersion® Sparks Design Magic with VERSIONS™

CHICAGO, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Design is all about iterations. Iterations that lead to timeless innovation. This summer, another fresh design iteration has taken center stage.

ArtVersion, a leading independent design firm, is pleased to announce that its collaborative design project and periodical VERSIONS™ (https://versions.com/about/) has returned in reimagined fashion. Through transformative visual storytelling and communication, VERSIONS™ is an editorial journal dedicated to teaching the language of interactive design. It aims to influence modern design practices with compelling perspectives and ideas that examine today's creative landscape.

"The goal is to collect point-of-views in today's digital ecosystem with innovation in traditional media," says Erin Lentz, Executive Director of Design at ArtVersion. "With specific attention to design principles, VERSIONS™ studies and explores principles, methodologies and theories."

VERSIONS™ was first published in 2015 as a chronicle of the most pressing trends in experiential design environments. It covers a range of disciplines including graphic design, web design, user interface design, user experience design and visual branding strategy. The content within VERSIONS™ is a collection of independent findings by ArtVersion's team of strategists, designers and developers. The project is delivered through print, digital and SMS messaging systems.

ArtVersion is proud to be a catalyst for design empowerment through a collaborative approach that brings a level of purpose and agility to each project. With a renowned tenure in data-driven design, VERSIONS™ further solidifies ArtVersion's acclaimed expertise and iterative design processes on a global scale.

ABOUT ArtVersion:

ArtVersion® (https://artversion.com/) is a creative agency headquartered in Chicago, IL, globally acclaimed for user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) design. With over twenty years of leading expertise in graphic design, branding and web development, ArtVersion works with clients worldwide to craft dynamic strategies, visuals and messaging that delivers powerful user experiences. ArtVersion's services range from conceptualization, design & layout, and content strategies relevant to digital web and print delivery methods. ArtVersion also boasts a best-in-class user experience lab to help clients reimagine their brand and push creative boundaries.

