Aruba Beach Club Selects National Hospitality Group as Management Company

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Myrtle Beach-based resort manager and developer, National Hospitality Group, LLC (NHG), is proud to welcome Aruba Beach Club to its management family. The resort will become NHG's second property in the Dutch Caribbean, and NHG's management of the resort will begin on November 1, 2018.

"NHG manages resort properties in the Dutch Caribbean and understands what is required to successfully manage resorts throughout the Caribbean," said Bill Young, President of NHG Resort Operations. "NHG is excited and proud to be selected as the first external management company that the Aruba Beach Club has selected."

The Aruba Beach Club is located directly on the beach in Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba. Aruba is well-known as a popular vacation destination because it lies westward enough to be outside the hurricane belt and has a drier climate than islands to the east, which results generally in warm and sunny weather.

The Aruba Beach Club will become the seventy-first resort in the NHG management portfolio, and will be an addition to the Company's other Caribbean-managed properties located at Sea Palace on St. Maarten, Coral Sands on Grand Cayman Island and Bluebeard's Castle on St. Thomas.

ABOUT NATIONAL HOSPITALITY GROUP

National Hospitality Group, LLC ("NHG") is one of the largest managers and developers of North American vacation interval resorts. NHG provides its customers with tailored hospitality and vacation offerings. NHG currently operates seventy-one resorts throughout the United States and Caribbean. Learn more about National Hospitality Group and our resorts at NHGVacations.com, or by emailing questions to info@nhgvacations.com.

