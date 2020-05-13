Aruba Tourism Authority First to Offer Couples 'Happily Ever After Guarantee' Pandemic Postponement Policy

Couples can now book their event of a lifetime with the participating hotel or resort venues of their choice with confidence, knowing their special occasion can be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic issues, by providing a 30-day notice period 1 . As part of Aruba's 'Happily Ever After Guarantee' program, weddings and honeymoons booked for 2021 can be postponed for up to a year from the original event date.

"With nearly 316 million people under lockdown in the U.S. alone, the travel and weddings industry has been massively impacted2. We understand couples at home who dreamed of a destination wedding and honeymoon have been left wondering if booking their special event is even a viable option," said Ronella Tjin Asjoe-Croes, CEO of the Aruba Tourism Authority. "We curated our 'Happily Ever After Guarantee' to offer peace of mind during these times of uncertainty for couples to start planning the wedding or honeymoon experience of their dreams on our One Happy Island."

Starting today through the end of December 2020, couples can visit Aruba.com/HappilyEverAfter to view participating hotels and resorts, which includes:

Amsterdam Manor Beach Resort

Aruba Ocean Villas

Boardwalk Boutique Hotel Aruba

Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort

Divi & Tamarijn Aruba All Inclusives

Manchebo Beach Resort & Spa

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino

Aruba is the ultimate Caribbean destination for romance. Located just outside of the hurricane belt, Aruba is just a two-and-a-half-hour flight from Miami and a four-hour flight from NYC, boasts year-round cooling trade winds and an average 82-degree temperature. The island is also one of the most welcoming LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the Caribbean. All couples are welcome!

Couples can find all-inclusive resorts, private villas, and adults-only options, a range of scrumptious cuisine, adventurous outdoor activities and of course crystal-clear waters and white-sandy beaches.

Once travel restrictions are lifted, Aruba is also looking forward to welcoming all guests, including those with weddings and honeymoons planned in 2020.

About Aruba

As one of the most revisited destinations in the Caribbean, Aruba — One Happy Island — is an island of contradictions, where pristine turquoise waters collide against the desert-like terrain of the north shore; where peace and relaxation coexist with wild and rugged adventures; where Dutch influence meets American ease and where a diverse history parallels a bright future.

Awarded a top spot on Lonely Planet's Best in Travel 2020 list based on the island's ambitious sustainability efforts and the revitalization of the cultural district of San Nicolas, Aruba offers something for beach-lovers, adrenaline junkies, relaxation-seekers and everyone in between.

Located outside of the hurricane belt, Aruba offers a slice of paradise with breathtaking beaches, a booming culinary scene of over 300 restaurants with 25+ located ideally on the water, world-famous festivals and events, exciting land and water activities, art galleries and museums, sumptuous spas, championship golf, exclusive shopping and signature experiences such as cooling off in Conchi, Aruba's natural pool.

Media contact:

Casey Hamilton

[email protected]

973.836.9562

1 Individual participating hotels and resorts will determine their own specific terms and conditions under the program and not the Aruba Tourism Authority. The 'Happily Ever After Guarantee' program is designed to, under certain applicable terms and conditions, postpone weddings and honeymoons affected by government restrictions impacting international travel, etc. etc. Each participating hotel/resort in the program has its own specific postponement policy which is addressed in its own set of terms and conditions. Please view the individual booking pages of the hotels and resorts to understand their particular cancellation and postponement policies before booking. The 'Happily Ever After Guarantee' only guarantees venue event postponement and does not include airfare, transport, etc.

2 New York Times; See Which States and Cities Have Told Residents to Stay at Home

