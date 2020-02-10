Arup appoints Alban Bassuet to launch a new integrated acoustics design practice in Boston

"When it comes to leveraging the best available technology and design know-how to push boundaries and provide better outcomes, Arup has always been at the forefront. Given the range of opportunities we're seeing in the arts and culture, education, and healthcare space in Boston, it's an exciting time to grow Arup's services with Alban's integrated design approach," said Brian Swett, Arup's Boston Office Leader.

Bassuet previously worked at Arup in New York between 2000 and 2014. During that time, he was instrumental in the creation of Arup's first SoundLab—a fully immersive audio environment for design that has become a cornerstone of the firm's acoustics practice. He also contributed design solutions to a broad range of projects including the Art Institute of Chicago, the Columbia University Manhattanville Campus, the Second Avenue Subway, John F. Kennedy International Airport Terminal 4, and the New Concert Hall at Brown University. His work in the New England region includes the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, the Lulu Chow Wang Campus Center at Wellesley College, and the WaterFire Arts Center in Providence.

"I'm thrilled to be back at Arup, and this time in Boston—a dynamic city fueled by a growing appetite for transformative cultural experiences. Arup is well positioned to help drive innovation in the arts and other sectors, thanks to its breadth of resources and successful track record. We look forward to delivering these new services, powered by our range of digital and physical tools and assets to enhance capabilities and value of our service to our clients," said Alban Bassuet.

Bassuet was the former director of the Tippet Rise Arts Center—an award-winning arts venue named one of The World's 100 Greatest Places to Visit by Time Magazine in 2018. After Tippet Rise's completion, Bassuet went on to form PresenceLab, a Rhode Island-based product design company. He is also on the faculty of Rhode Island School of Design's Interior Architecture program.

Arup has been in the Boston area for over 20 years, providing engineering, consulting, and planning for the built environment. In that time, our building engineering services—structural, mechanical, electrical and plumbing engineering—have grown to include code consulting/fire engineering, climate risk and resiliency, civil engineering, commissioning, lighting design, sustainability consulting, and wellness consulting. Current and recent local projects include Northeastern University Interdisciplinary Science & Engineering Complex; the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Green Line Extension, and a series of new ambulatory care facilities for Partners Healthcare.

