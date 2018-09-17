AIRMONT, N.Y., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arup K. Bhadra, M.D., FACS, MSc is recognized by Continental Who's Who as Pinnacle Professional of The Year in the field of Orthopedic Surgery in recognition of his role as an Orthopedic Surgeon at Northeast Orthopedics & Sports Medicine.

Dedicated to providing quality care for the whole patient, Northeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine is commended for their exceptional service utilizing the latest advancements in medical technology to better serve their patients. Offering a wide array of services to their clients, the practice specializes in sports medicine, general orthopedics, joint replacement and more.

With over nineteen years of experience in the orthopedics industry under his belt, Dr. Arup K. Bhadra has spent seven years in his current capacity. Throughout his career, Dr. Bhadra is proficient in handling medical matters with regards to Joint Replacements.

Early in his career, Dr. Bhadra attained his Masters Degree in Orthopedic Engineering from Cardiff University. In his previous years, Dr. Bhadra obtained his Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) from Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College. Director of the Joint Replacement Program at Good Samaritan Hospital and a Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at New York Medical College, in an effort to further advance his professional development, Dr. Bhadra is an esteemed member of several organizations including, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, the American Association of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American Medical Association and the Arthroscopy Association of North America.

Dr. Bhadra is a distinguished Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and the Royal College of Surgeons and Physicians of Glasgow, United Kingdom.

In recognition of his professional accolades, Dr. Bhadra was named Top Doctor from 2017-2018.

Charitable to various organizations, Dr. Bhadra is involved with numerous charities both in the USA and India.

When he is not working, Dr. Bhadra enjoys spending quality time with family, exploring the great outdoors, and traveling.

Married with a son and daughter, Dr. Bhadra dedicates this recognition to his uncle, Gopal Krishna Bhadra, for all his support.

