Arup Names Zvonko Trajkovic As Americas Rail Systems Engineering Leader

With 35 years of overall engineering experience, Zvonko Trajkovic has spent the past two decades developing and managing complex rail projects in Canada and internationally. His expertise spans regional, commuter, metro, light rail, monorail and automated people mover projects and technologies. He comes to Arup from AECON, where he served as the Vice President of Rail Systems in Toronto, overseeing rail projects, including the Waterloo, Crosstown and Finch light rail transit (LRT) projects. Previously at WSP|Parsons Brinkerhoff, he advised the Toronto Transit Commission and Metrolinx on the planning and development of the Toronto LRT, GO Rail electrification, and subway extension projects. With Bombardier Transportation, he led large rail systems projects in the Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia and Australia.

"We are thrilled to have Zvonko join Arup to expand our rail offerings and drive innovation in rail systems design and implementation throughout the Americas," said Peter Guest, Arup principal and Americas Rail Business leader. "Zvonko's broad experience in rail systems across the region and globe combined with his superb record of business development makes him an excellent fit for our team."

"I am excited to be leading Arup's rail systems practice at a moment when Canada and the Americas region are poised to embark on a rail renaissance. Cities are in a great need for increased capacity and more efficient use and management of rail networks," said Zvonko Trajkovic.

Across the Americas, Arup has established teams of multidisciplinary designers, planners, engineers, consultants and technical specialists offering a wide range of professional consultation and infrastructure design for rail transport projects. The primary offices where Arup offers these services include Toronto, Montreal, New York, Houston, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.

Arup offers a distinct capability providing services related to subway stations, transit-oriented development, and high-speed rail as evidenced by the firm's rail history in the region, which started at John F. Kennedy International Airport in the late 1990's with performance studies and station design. Arup's work has continued on the east coast with the Second Avenue Subway, the Fulton Center, and the Metropolitan Transit Authority Enhanced Station Initiative in New York City, and the Green Line Extension in Boston. In Toronto, Arup served as prime consultant for two stations on the Toronto-York Spadina subway extension, provided design for the Edmonton Valley LRT and is currently the lead designer on the Finch LRT for Mosaic Transit Group. On the west coast, Arup's projects include Crenshaw/LAX Transit, Texas Central High-Speed Train between Houston and Dallas, and the Transbay Transit Center in San Francisco.

