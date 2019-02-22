Arvato Launches Fully Automated ANOC and EOC Platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arvato has launched an automated platform that supports health insurance companies in producing their CMS-regulated Annual Notice of Change (ANOC) and Evidence of Coverage (EOC) documents. The platform manages the work stream from data input and template creation to digital and physical distribution. Its objective is to increase quality and efficiency of regulated member communications.

Arvato SCM Solutions

The solution, developed by the business unit Corporate Information Management (CIM) of Arvato SCM Solutions, is a modular concept. It easily integrates with internal systems and can be customized to meet the unique needs of each customer as a pure self-service model through to a completely outsourced serviced solution. The user-friendly platform offers individual workflow definition, real-time PDF previews of edits and tracks of all changes applied to the document.

Benefits include compliance to 508 and CMS requirements, a fast time to market of ANOC and EOC documents during the pre-enrollment period. Further, the solution increases the efficiency by reducing costs and efforts thanks to the platform integration and less ERRATA failures.

Taking into account the myriad of factors driving complexity during the process, the solution assures that changes are applied not only with the right logic but also with compliant and consistent verbiage within the creation process. Benefit grids and PBP documents are automatically processed to guarantee a quick mapping of all variable fields. The workflow engine is easy to configure and provides an intuitive management of the review and end-to-end approval process. By addressing only the changing parts within the documents and reusing the wording throughout all other applicable documents, the solution increases the efficiency of the translation process. The system is integrated with our omni-channel publishing platform, enabling the digitization as well as on-time physical print and delivery of all material.

"We have been working for the healthcare industry for over 25 years. Our core competencies match ideally with the challenges involved in the content creation of regulated materials. We were already handling most of the process and we were able to bring in the relevant content management as well as workflow experience to create a fully integrated solution that manages the data flow in an optimal way," says Stephan Hackert, head of the business unit CIM US of Arvato SCM Solutions.

About Arvato SCM Solutions

Arvato SCM Solutions is an innovative and international leading service provider in the field of supply chain management and e-commerce. Partners come together with industry specialists in the fields of automotive, bank, insurance, consumer products, healthcare, high tech, entertainment, publishing and telecommunication. More than 14,000 employees work together to provide practical and relevant solutions and services worldwide. Using the latest digital technology, Arvato develops, operates and optimizes complex global supply chains and e-commerce platforms, as the strategic growth partner for its customers. Arvato SCM combines the know-how of its employees with the right technology and appropriate business processes to measurably increase the productivity and performance of its partners. Arvato SCM Solutions is part of Arvato, a leading international service provider. Approximately 70,000 Arvato employees in more than 40 countries design and produce innovative solutions for business customers from all over the world, covering a wide range of business processes along integrated service chains. These include financial, CRM, SCM and IT solutions, as well as digital marketing services. Arvato is a wholly owned subsidiary of Bertelsmann.

For more information, please visit our website: https://www.arvato.com/anoc-eoc-automation.

Media Contact:

Karen Peterson

Business Development CIM US

Arvato SCM Solutions

Phone: +1 (805) 582-4889

karen.peterson@arvato.com

Related Images



image2.jpg





SOURCE Arvato SCM Solutions