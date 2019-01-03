Arvin America's Arthrocen 300: A Promising New Osteoarthritis ASU Supplement for Joint Pain

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthrocen 300, a dietary supplement for people suffering from osteoarthritis, is an alternative way to manage the symptoms of the chronic degenerative joint disease. It also marks the introduction of Avocado Soy Unsaponifiables (ASUs), which have long been used in Europe by people seeking to manage discomfort and slow the progress of osteoarthritis.

Arvin America today revealed that its dietary supplement, Arthrocen 300, is helping those with osteoarthritis manage their chronic joint pain. The supplement, which is already well-known in Europe, brings hope to the 27 million sufferers in the United States seeking pain relief from arthritis.

Manufactured in California, Arthrocen 300's primary ingredient is Avocado Soy Unsaponifiables (ASU), which have been shown to improve joint function while reducing pain and stiffness for those suffering from osteoarthritis. While ASUs may be new to the United States, the Arthritis Foundation has noted that the French government has tracked its safety record for almost two decades, with no toxicity issues arising in that time.

In addition, clinical trials have also shown that ASUs can reduce the need for patients to take non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which are commonly prescribed for relief, despite their known risk of potentially inducing ulcers and gastrointestinal bleeding.

"Clinical studies have shown that ASU slows down the breakdown of cartilage – the primary cause of osteoarthritis – and instead promotes repair. Combined with a healthy lifestyle, the supplement can help those living with osteoarthritis to better enjoy their lives," said Melanie Villalpando, spokesperson for Arvin America, Arthrocen 300's U.S. distributors.

"We've taken great care to ensure that Arthrocen 300 is suitable for people with dietary restrictions, too. It's non-GMO, dairy free, shellfish free, and gluten-free, manufactured here in California FDA-inspected facilities, giving consumers a simple, top quality supplement that helps to manage the painful effects of osteoarthritis."

Osteoarthritis, sometimes known as degenerative joint disease, is a chronic joint condition in which the cartilage between bones breaks down. For the 27 million Americans living with the condition, this often leads to pain, swelling, and stiffness. While there is no cure for the condition yet known to medical science, those afflicted with osteoarthritis can learn to live with the condition by managing their symptoms.

Arthrocen 300 works best in collaboration with a healthy and active lifestyle, which includes light physical activity – such as walking around the neighborhood – which can build muscle around joints affected by osteoarthritis, as well as improve the flexibility of the joints to reduce any feelings of fitness. Combined with physical therapy, sufferers can also manage the condition with flexibility exercises, hot and cold therapies, as well as using assistive devices to reduce joint strain.

Sufferers must also watch their weight; each extra pound can add extra pressure on the joints affected by osteoarthritis, particularly those that bear weight such as the knees and hip. Taken in combination with increased light physical activity, and physical therapy, Arthrocen 300 can provide extra relief to those who are suffering from the effects of chronic osteoarthritis pain.

"The reaction from our users so far has been enormously positive," added Villalpando. "Osteoarthritis may not yet have a cure, but until medical science finds one, we believe that Arthrocen 300 is a valuable resource for those seeking to manage their joint pain."

For more information about Arthrocen 300, or to purchase the osteoarthritis dietary supplement online, please visit https://arthrocen.com. For all general and media inquiries, please contact Melanie Villalpando at (844) 370-5746 or email her at info@arvinamerica.net. Arthrocen 300 is manufactured by Pharmin USA and distributed by Arvin America across the United States.

About Arvin America

Arvin America, based in Santa Clarita, CA, distributes health, nutrition, and dietary supplements across the United States. The company's products, which include Arthrocen and Vermica, are manufactured in FDA-inspected facilities to the highest standards. For more information about the company and its products, please visit Arvin America's website.

2383 Pruneridge Ave Ste. 4

Santa Clara, CA 95050

United States of America

Website: https://arthrocen.com

Arvin America: https://www.arvinamerica.net

Pharmin USA: http://pharminusa.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/arthrocen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/arthrocen

*NIH:

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4303902 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2396479

*Arthritis Foundation: https://www.arthritis.org/living-with-arthritis/treatments/natural/supplements-herbs/guide/avocado-soybean.php

