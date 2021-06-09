PHOENIX, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CompTIA and Maher & Maher, partners in a new national apprenticeship initiative designed to diversify and expand the technology workforce across America, announced today that [email protected] and the Arizona Department of Economic Security have joined the skills and career building effort.

[email protected] provides no-cost services to help employers throughout the state to meet their recruitment and training needs by building a skilled and qualified labor force. [email protected] also offers employment readiness assistance to help job seekers improve their employability and obtain gainful employment.

"[email protected] and the Arizona Department of Economic Security registered apprenticeship office are launching the first National Guideline Standards in Arizona with Maher & Maher and the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech initiative," said Willie Higgins, registered apprenticeship director with the Arizona Department of Economic Security's Apprenticeship Office. "This collaboration to meet the hiring needs of local employers for tech occupations is a win-win for our diverse population and for the future of a skilled workforce in Arizona."

"We can demonstrate to employers of any size and from any industry that by investing in training through apprenticeship they can gain access to a diverse pool of candidates and create a predictable pipeline to meet their tech hiring needs," said Amy Kardel, CompTIA vice president for strategic workforce relationships.

Employer demand for technology professionals is strong throughout Arizona's business community. In 2020 the state's tech-related workforce grew by more than 2,500 net new jobs, the eighth highest total among all states, according to CompTIA's "Cyberstates™ 2021." At the same time, Arizona employers advertised openings for 108,000-plus additional IT positions.

The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) has approved National Guideline Standards for Registered Apprenticeship Programs in three entry-level technology job roles – tech support specialist, network support specialist and cybersecurity support technician. These three job roles, with others to follow, form the basis for the CompTIA Apprenticeships for Tech framework.

The first program to address this demand using the CompTIA National Guideline Standards has been registered in Arizona. The Technology Support Specialist apprenticeship program at GateWay Community College will begin serving employers and apprentices in the Phoenix area this summer.

CompTIA and Maher & Maher were selected by the USDOL to lead the national apprenticeship initiative, which aims to increases the number of workers trained and certified to fill high-demand tech positions, especially groups who are under-represented in the tech workforce, including women, people of color and individuals with disabilities. For more information on the program visit www.comptia.org/content/lp/apprenticeships-for-tech.

More information about [email protected] services is available at www.ARIZONAatWORK.com. Job seekers can schedule a virtual appointment with an [email protected] employment specialist at workappointment.azdes.gov.

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the estimated 75 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. Visit www.comptia.org.

Maher & Maher is a talent development firm that helps organizations view their work through the eye of their customer. We partner with our clients in identifying ways to improve workflows, align resources, and develop people to excel at fulfilling the needs of the customers they serve. Maher provides key services essential to organizational success, including business integration, change management, performance management, continuous improvement, and workforce and talent development. In combination these help organizations work in an aligned fashion, producing efficiency, increasing workforce capacity and engagement, and achieving desired outcomes. We go one step further by assisting in the creation of a talent pipeline prepared to do the work using proven skill development strategies, including apprenticeships, work-based learning, and formal and informal training solutions. Maher & Maher is now a wholly owned aﬃliate of the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®), dedicated to providing top-quality research and technical assistance, and with AIR, is exceptionally positioned to contribute to the complex challenges facing society. Visit www.mahernet.com.

