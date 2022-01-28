Arzu Hatipoglu, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

METAIRIE, La., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arzu Hatipoglu, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Nephrologist for her professional excellence in the field of medicine and her medical contributions at the Metropolitan Kidney Centers.

Arzu Hatipoglu (PRNewsfoto/Continental Who's Who)

Dr. Arzu Hatipoglu, a board-certified nephrologist, has devoted 22 years to serving the medical community and caring for her patients with the Metropolitan Kidney Centers. She demonstrates proven knowledge and experience in adult internal medicine and pediatric medicine. Similar to the mission of the Kidney Centers, Dr. Hatipoglu is committed to serving the families of south Louisiana and providing quality dialysis services. The Metropolitan Kidney Centers take pride in working alongside the Tulane Transplant Institute and supporting their patients in small, private clinics with intimate, personal care.

In pursuit of her medical career, Dr. Hatipoglu was influenced by her father, a nephrologist, and his influence instilled strong will and perseverance. In 1996, she received her medical degree at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport, Louisiana. Then she completed an internal medicine residency at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1999 and later advanced her training with a completed fellowship in nephrology at the Tulane University Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 2001.

Dr. Hatipoglu's medical career began after obtaining her board certification in internal medicine and the subspecialty of nephrology through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM). The American Board of Internal Medicine is a 501 nonprofit self-appointed physician-evaluation organization that certifies internists and subspecialists practicing internal medicine and its subspecialties.

On a personal note, Dr. Hatipoglu is a mother and loves spending time with her three daughters and traveling. In her spare time, she also enjoys helping her father with an olive oil business he started back in Turkey.

