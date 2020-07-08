DUBLIN, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the office stationery industry "Increased Demand for Home Office Supplies and Stationery"

As a result of the move to working and learning from home, there was increased demand for home office supplies and stationery. Retailers like Staples and Office Depot benefited from fulfillment delays on Amazon as many consumers facing long delivery times turned to their local branches to get the supplies they needed. Both Staples and Office Depot remained open when non-essential businesses closed to support those who were working and learning remotely.



As more businesses reopen, Staples has announced a partnership with Instacart to offer same day delivery in several US locations. This partnership aims to meet the needs of customers like teachers and small businesses who are reopening their offices after closures while allowing them to continue social distancing.



To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Increased Demand for Home Office Supplies and Stationery"

