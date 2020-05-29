As America Opens Up, Red Roof® Welcomes Guests Who are Redi to Road Trip™ As They Enjoy Staycations and Statecations by Car

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the year of the car. As the coronavirus pandemic has impacted the way we live and travel in 2020, and as states begin to ease restrictions, Americans are beginning to plan and take their coveted – and much deserved – vacations this year. Many travelers are taking road trips to get a break from home in a responsible, convenient and safe way. Industry experts say this will be the year of the road trip with 60% of Americans still intending to take a vacation in 2020 (Fuel Travel) and stay in a hotel within 6 months of the COVID-19 curve flattening (Harris Poll). Many travelers are making a summer vacation possible by hitting the road by car for a road trip rather than boarding a plane. They are bound for state and national parks (44%) or charting a course for the nearest stretch of beach (39%).

Red Roof®, the leader in upscale economy lodging, launches the Redi to Road Trip™ summer program. The car is king in 2020. American travelers are roadtripping to state and national parks or charting a course for the nearest beach. Redi to Road Trip addresses traveler needs, focusing on close-to-home locations, cleanliness, value pricing and proximity to outdoor activities. Learn more at redroof.com (PRNewsfoto/Red Roof) Responding to those who are Redi to Road Trip, Red Roof is offering up to a 25% nightly discount rate when booking direct at redroof.com, 800 RED-ROOF or by calling properties directly. Guests who stay for one week or more at Red Roof can receive up to 30% off. Pets stay free. Red Roof is also ready with RediClean™. Red Roof RediClean is following all CDC and government guidelines and includes rigorous enhanced cleaning protocols giving consumers the confidence they need to hit the road again. (PRNewsfoto/Red Roof)

Car travel will be king with individuals and families taking vacations in places that are outdoors and close to where they live. Helping travelers with their plans and welcoming guests back with open arms, Red Roof®, the leader in upscale economy lodging, has launched the Redi to Road Trip™ summer program and microsite reditoroadtrip.com with state-by-state road trip itineraries and activities as well as significant discounts at Red Roof properties. Redi to Road Trip addresses traveler needs, with a focus on close-to-home locations, cleanliness, value pricing and proximity to outdoor activities in key areas.

"2020 will be the year of the car. Americans have faithfully sheltered in place for the last several months and are ready to now hit the road and confidently stay with hotels they trust implicitly," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "At Red Roof we pride ourselves on staying close to consumers with insights to gauge traveler wants and needs. Our Redi to Road Trip summer program gives travelers the confidence they need to explore neighboring states, parks and beaches, visit friends and family and book a stay with a brand they know and trust."

Responding to those who are Redi to Road Trip and plan a stay through Labor Day, Red Roof is offering up to a 25% nightly discount rate when booking direct at redroof.com, 800 RED-ROOF or by calling properties directly. Rates apply at all Red Roof brand participating properties. Travelers must enroll in RediRewards or be a member. Guests who stay for one week or more at Red Roof can receive up to 30% off. Pets stay free and there are laundry facilities and suites accommodating larger families at select locations. RediRewards members can also register for 50% bonus points through Labor Day.

Red Roof is also ready with RediClean™. Red Roof RediClean includes rigorous enhanced cleaning protocols giving consumers the confidence they need to hit the road again. Red Roof RediClean is taking cleanliness and hygiene to a whole new level. Red Roof is following all CDC and government guidelines and best practice policies to protect guests and employees. Red Roof properties and their staff are armed with the cleaning protocols to keep themselves and their guests safe. Red Roof has a long-standing reputation for high standards for hotel cleanliness. Learn more about RediClean, here.

