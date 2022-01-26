As Atlanta Faces Threats of Business and School Closures, Cobb/NMA Health Institute Emphasizes Importance of COVID-19 Vaccinations and Boosters for African American Community

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia recently set a new single-day record for confirmed and probable COVID-19 infections as the Omicron variant surges in the state. Public health experts, including those from W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute, believe infections will continue to spread in the wake of the new year.

As a direct response, W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute today announced that it is hosting a drive-thru Stay Well Atlanta Community Vaccine Event on February 5, 2022. This drive-thru event will have a new sense of urgency due to the undeniable impact of Omicron.

The W. Montague Cobb/ NMA Health Institute functions as a national consortium of scholars who engage in innovative research and knowledge dissemination for the reduction and elimination of racial and ethnic health disparities and racism in medicine. The Stay Well Atlanta Community Vaccine Event is free and open to the public.

The event will take place Saturday, February 5, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 M. L. King Jr. Drive S.W., Atlanta, GA 30311. The event will offer:

Free drive-thru vaccinations

COVID-19 testing

Health resources

Access to panel discussion with local trusted Black healthcare professionals

Giveaways

"How this pandemic ultimately plays out in Atlanta is still very much in our hands. It is crucial that we do not abandon the practices that can lead to the beginning of the end. This vaccination event is so important for every member of our community," explained Dr. Samira Brown, local Cobb Institute physician.

The Metro Atlanta Chapters of Top Ladies of Distinction, Incorporated, along with Atlanta Councilwoman Andrea Boone are serving as local event organizers.

"This drive-thru vaccine clinic is a partnership between the Cobb Institute, state and local health organizations, and the Atlanta community to help make the vaccine accessible for all," stated Kimberly Willis Green, event coordinator.

The Fulton County Mobile Vaccine Unit provided by CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort) will offer free COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for adults and children. Adults can schedule their vaccines at fultonvax.coreresponse.org and parents can schedule vaccines for children at fultonvaxped.coreresponse.org and clicking on CORE's Stay Well Atlanta appointment portal. Emergent Testing will provide free COVID-19 tests. For more information, please visit https://staywellcommunityhealthfairs.org, and stay updated via Facebook and Instagram .

About Stay Well Community Health Fairs

The Stay Well Health Fair and Vaccine events are designed to bring health-related resources to Black communities across the country. The W. Montague Cobb/NMA Health Institute has partnered with local health agencies and community-based organizations in select cities to continue to educate Black communities while working to make vaccine resources more accessible. These fairs feature local trusted Black healthcare professionals in panel discussions on the continued impact of COVID-19, the vaccines, and the emerging variants.

About Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc.Top Ladies of Distinction, Inc. (TLOD) is a non-profit professional humanitarian organization founded in 1964 to help alleviate the moral and social problems confronting youth. Today, the organization works to make a positive impact in communities nationwide in the following areas (called Thrusts): Top Teens of America, Status of Women, Senior Citizens, Community Beautification, and Community Partnerships. For more information, visit www.tlodinc.org, follow us on Facebook at TLOD, Inc. –National and @tlodinc1964 on Instagram and Twitter.

