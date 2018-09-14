As Autumn Approaches, Visitors Can Catch the Colors With Flagstaff's LEAF-ometer

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As the fall months begin to emerge, Flagstaff's LEAF-ometer is the answer to the question: What color are the fall leaves? To experience the autumn season at its most exhilarating, visitors can use the LEAF-ometer and catch the changing foliage on the trails and around town.

Flagstaff Convention & Visitors Bureau

Flagstaff is a leaf peeper's paradise often hailed as Arizona's capital of autumn and as the fall months begin to emerge, the warming autumn colors will descend from the San Francisco Peaks to the streets of Flagstaff. Frequently, there is a vague perception of when the leaves will reach their peak. The Flagstaff LEAF-ometer is a great resource for those hoping to observe the transitioning colors. This online resource provides an idea in real-time of what stage of color alteration to expect leaves in when traveling to varying areas of the city.

Flagstaff offers many opportunities to explore and witness the alluring golden, brown, red and orange autumn colors. Here are a few suggestions:

Arizona Snowbowl is well-known as a skiing and snowboarding winter wonderland. However, every summer and autumn nature lovers can take to the skies on the Scenic Chairlift. As you soar over the mountains you enjoy the glories of autumn's crisp ambers, with a spectacular view of the mixed fir and aspen tree canopy below including a view of the Grand Canyon .

. The Arboretum at Flagstaff is an oasis of high altitude native plants and as autumn draws near the trees transform into golden pieces of art. The Arboretum is the perfect place for a picnic and family getaway.

is an oasis of high altitude native plants and as autumn draws near the trees transform into golden pieces of art. The Arboretum is the perfect place for a picnic and family getaway. Historic downtown Flagstaff offers dining, shopping, and nightlife and just off historic Route 66, the Downtown area is the perfect stop on anyone's autumn road trip. The vibrant fall colors of green, red and yellow leaves sprinkle the tree-lined streets of downtown transforming it into the autumn season. Also, enjoy the Northern Arizona University campus for cool colors and a fun football game or other university activity.

Perfect for hiking, the inner basin trail on the majestic San Francisco Peaks, is a crisp cool adventure. Golden hues invade the basin during the fall as large stands of aspen trees transform and steal the show with their quaking leaves glowing like liquid sunshine.

Time your leaf-viewing trip and plan to get here to experience cool temperatures, amazing scenery and outdoor adventure. For more information, suggestions and conditions visit flagstaffarizona.org or www.flagstaffarizona.org/leafometer.

About Flagstaff:

Flagstaff is only 80 miles from the Grand Canyon an ideal home base for visitors to explore some of the most spectacular scenery in the world. Visitors experience Route 66, a charming historic downtown with trains, shopping, art galleries, events, music, restaurants and nightlife. Flagstaff is the World's First International Dark Sky City, the discovery of Pluto occurred at Lowell Observatory and the men who walked on the Moon trained in Flagstaff. This mountain town is located at a cool 7000 ft. in the World's largest contiguous ponderosa pine forest surrounded by Native American culture and National Monuments plus outdoor enthusiasts enjoy four seasons with summer hiking or biking, fall colors, winter sports and spring wildflowers. Flagstaff is a foodie paradise with amazing chefs featuring more than 200 restaurants. Flagstaff is designated by the Governor as "Arizona's Leading Craft Beer City and "Arizona's Official Winter Wonderland." Flagstaff proudly boasts a wide variety of cultural, historic and scientific attractions. Fly direct to Flagstaff on American Airlines with three routes to serve you Phoenix (PHX), Los Angeles (LAX) and Dallas.

"Flagstaff, the destination for all seasons."

