As Costco Goes Curbside, E-Commerce Opportunities Continue to Expand for Key Products

CLEVELAND, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Though Costco has maintained throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that space limitations have made offering curbside delivery services at its stores next to impossible, the big-box chain has finally given in, announcing in January the launch of a curbside pickup pilot program at three locations in New Mexico:

Curbside pickup has exploded during the pandemic as a way to make customers, who are shopping online more than ever before, feel comfortable and safe visiting stores and to limit in-store traffic.

According to the Freedonia Group's National Online Consumer Survey (conducted November – December 2020), 35% of respondents noted reported having used grocery store curbside pickup for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

), 35% of respondents noted reported having used grocery store curbside pickup for the first time because of the coronavirus pandemic. As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in the US and new, more highly transmissible variants of the virus develop, more people are asking if even weekly grocery shopping trips are too risky.

risky. As a result, expanding digital ordering, delivery, and pickup capabilities is expected to remain a key focus of grocery retailers – especially large national chains like Costco and Walmart, but increasingly smaller and midsized local and regional chains as well.

From Packaging to Refrigeration Equipment, Grocery E-Commerce Is Creating Opportunities

Recent research from the Freedonia Group identifies rising use of online grocery services is boosting demand for a range of products, from packaging to commercial refrigeration equipment. For more information and discussion of opportunities, see Freedonia's extensive collection of off-the-shelf research, as well as related reports from our sister publisher, Packaged Facts.

