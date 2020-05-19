As Courts Continue to Resume and Expand Operations, Telephonic Appearances Continue to Grow

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The court closures and adjustments required to maintain safe, socially distanced access to the nation's courts created by the COVID-19 Pandemic re-acquainted thousands of judges and court executives with the concept of remote appearances – a service CourtCall has provided for over two decades.

The Pandemic ignited an initial move to free, low-cost and judge-run video platforms offered by Zoom and others as well as move to the premium video services provided by CourtCall where judges and busy courtroom staff leave the coordination and facilitation of sessions to the professionals at CourtCall. While video access to courts is important in many situations, the need for the ease of use associated with telephonic appearances continues to grow and at an even more rapid pace. Having completed over 6,000,000 remote court appearances since 1996, CourtCall's expertise is unmatched.

"Our video platform is critical in many situations where remote participants need to be seen and need to see the judges and other participants to have an effective hearing such as those involving testimony or where visual cues can be quite important. As the recent usage by the United States Supreme Court has also demonstrated, there are still countless situations where telephonic appearances are suitable and there are many instances where they are preferred," said Bob Alvarado, CEO of CourtCall. "We have always believed that there is no 'one size fits all' remote appearance solution," Alvarado continued, "the needs of the judge, parties and the nature of the hearing are paramount. Not everyone has necessary equipment or bandwidth nor are they in locations where video participation is a practical option. And, there remain tens of thousands of situations each day, where a telephonic appearance on a Review Hearing, Status Conference, Case Management Conference, Trial Setting, Discovery Hearing and any number of Motion hearings, is as effective and more efficient than a video appearance. With experience in the telephonic and video worlds and the only firm to offer both 'white-glove' and standard services CourtCall is uniquely positioned to assist the courts, their justice partners and the communities they serve in selecting the most suitable solution for the variety of needs that confront our courts."

About the Company

CourtCall was established in 1995, with the desire to make remote Court Appearances simple, accessible and affordable for all parties and has completed more than 6,000,000 remote appearances. CourtCall developed the Remote Appearance Platform, creating an organized and voluntary way for attorneys to appear for routine matters in Civil, Family, Criminal, Probate, Bankruptcy, Workers' Compensation and other cases from their offices, homes or other convenient locations. Designed with reliable and user-friendly technologies, courts and remote participants experience seamless communication during cases, while benefiting from significant time and cost savings. CourtCall is the industry leader in facilitating remote Court Appearances throughout the United States, Canada and Worldwide.

