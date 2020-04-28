As COVID-19 Limits Access to Health Care MediaCentral Connects Readers With Thousands of Remote Medical Providers

New alliance with Tia Health provides MediaCentral's 6.5 million readers with access to medical doctors from the safety of their homes during COVID-19 and beyond

MediaCentral monetizes 6.5 million audience via omnichannel affiliate plan

Portion of profits will be donated to community-based health care in Toronto and Vancouver

TORONTO, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) ("MediaCentral" or the "Company") today announced that it will provide readers of its leading publications with access to a vast network of remote physicians throughout Canada. This initiative is being rolled out in association with Tia Health. Tia Health is one of Canada's largest providers of telehealth services through its network of thousands of medical doctors, servicing tens of thousands of patients per month. Services are provided free of charge with a valid health card in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, and include: online appointments with Canadian medical doctors, prescriptions, referrals, requisitions, mental health support, on demand test requisitions and results, prescriptions and renewals delivered right to the door.

According to a Statistics Canada report: "In 2017, 15.3% of Canadians aged 12 and older [roughly 5.6 million people] reported that they did not have a regular health care provider they see or talk to when they need care or advice for their health… Overall, the proportion of Canadians reporting that they did not have a regular health care provider remained consistent with 2016 (15.8%)."

Receiving timely access to quality healthcare is difficult in a regular environment; during a pandemic, its proving to be excruciating. In response to COVID-19 and in service to their readers, NOW Magazine ("NOW") and the Georgia Straight ("the Straight") - the Company's flagship titles - have increased omnichannel health and medical care coverage considerably.

"Our alliance with Tia Health provides us with the ability to deliver relevant content, further our relationship with our readers and give back to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Brian Kalish, CEO of MediaCentral. "We are very happy to be working with Tia Health in launching this program, which we expect will be the first of many other affiliate based ventures that allow us to leverage our omnichannel assets to engage with readers, and drive value for our advertising partners."

Effective today, much of the health content provided by NOW and the Straight will include referral links or a call to action which directs readers to Tia Health. On Tia Health the Company's vast audience will be able to register for free remote medical assistance, when and where they need it. NOW and the Straight will collect an affiliate fee every time a reader or their family engages with one of Tia Health's remote services. A portion of MediaCentral's profits will be directed to community-based healthcare in Toronto and Vancouver.

"We are extremely excited to be aligning with two of MediaCentral's benchmark publications to help provide Canadians access to the health care they so badly need during this time of crisis," said David Del Balso Co-founder and President of INSIG, Tia Health's parent company. "As thousands of doctors close their clinics in response to COVID-19, NOW and the Straight are providing a very valuable service in showing Canadians there are options for their care through telemedicine, with Tia Health."

About Media Central Corporation Inc.

Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com. MediaCentral is consolidating and digitally monetizing the over 100 million coveted and premium consumers of the approximately 100 alternative urban publications across North America, creating the most powerful audience of influencers.

About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,

Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. Reaching over 56 million annual readers, every Thursday in print, and every day at straight.com, Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

About NOW Central Communications Inc.

NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto's news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. Reaching over 25 million annual readers, NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to estimated margins, cost structures, and cost structures in the media industry. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the media industry generally, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of MediaCentral to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive and should carefully review the various risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings on SEDAR. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

