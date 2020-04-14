As COVID-19 Spreads, Solidarity HealthShare Provides Unique Responses to the Pandemic

TEMPE, Ariz., April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Solidarity HealthShare is taking a novel approach in serving its Coronavirus infected members. "We have engaged physicians and pharmacies to provide house calls to reduce the spread of infection, create personalized compounded medications, and off-label medications such as Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin when prescribed by physicians to treat with protocols currently underway in clinical trials. So far, our members are experiencing successful recoveries," said Solidarity HealthShare Chief Medical Officer, Dr. John C. Oertle.

Solidarity HealthShare is committed to honoring and preserving the sacred patient-physician relationship. It is especially important in a time of a global pandemic where no FDA approved treatment exists. It supports and shares in the legal option of prescribing off-label drugs by physicians who make informed decisions with their patients that abide by the Food and Drug Administration.

According to Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, "Physicians often prescribe drugs for off-label use. President Trump made it very clear that this is up to the physician and the patient. So, physicians have the ability to make that choice."

Solidarity HealthShare has also launched a new policy to expand its tele-medicine options. Members who already have a relationship with their provider can now share in telemedicine visits. "Our members with Premier and Plus plans continue to have access to our DialCare physicians for urgent care needs especially during this time of national crisis," said Dr. John C. Oertle.

Solidarity HealthShare Chief Executive Officer, Bradley L. Hahn confirms, "We are staying up to date by working with national leaders in policy, legislators, researchers, and physicians to ensure the best care for our members."

Solidarity HealthShare is a Christian health care sharing ministry that offers its members an affordable and ethical way to pay for health care. Based on the social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect our members' well-formed consciences by sharing in the costs of life-affirming health care, and by refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our members' medical expenses.

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare

Related Links

http://www.solidarityhealthshare.org

