As Delta Variant and Respiratory Viruses Surge in the U.S., Many Turn to Single Test for COVID/Influenza/RSV and Faster COVID-19 PCR Variant Test by GENETWORx

We are seeing an uptick in demand for our Combo test for Flu/RSV/COVID which detects 3 respiratory viruses with 1 sample

Moreover, as COVID-19 cases featuring the Delta variant continue to surge, follow up testing for this more contagious strain of the virus is also increasingly needed by government, organizations, and patient care facilities.

"Last year we didn't really have a flu season because of mask mandates but this year respiratory viruses started several months early in the summer when COVID cases dropped and people no longer wore masks," said Sarah Jacobs-Helber, Chief Laboratory Officer of GENETWORx. "In addition to our COVID-19 testing, right now we are seeing a large uptick in demand for our Combo test for influenza/RSV/COVID since it can detect these different respiratory viruses using only a single sample taken from the patient. People need to know right away if they have one of these three pathogens," said Jacobs-Helber. "This test has the potential to save lives now and throughout the winter season."

Additionally, Jacobs-Helber explained that, with the surge in COVID cases in the U.S., many organizations and businesses require a separate follow up test that can distinguish the variants of the virus that are of concern to public health officials. She said that GENETWORx is seeing increased ordering of the laboratory's follow up PCR tests for the COVID-19 variants of concern including the Delta variant. This molecular test is performed at GENETWORx laboratory using the same patient sample which is reprocessed after a positive test result is received. Whereas most variant tests can take 7 days to process, the GENETWORx PCR variant test provides results in 24-48 hours.

"GENETWORx is seeing an increased demand for variant testing right now as well as for the combo influenza/RSV/COVID-19 test," said Jacobs-Helber. "We are really focusing on what tests and technology patients and providers need as the pandemic continues to evolve. These new products will be vital to government, schools, businesses, colleges, assisted living facilities, and others as they strive to keep their workforce and student populations safe during the pandemic."

The GENETWORx Influenza/RSV/COVID Combo Test has a 98 percent accuracy rate for influenza, 99 percent for COVID-19, and 96 percent for RSV. The test for influenza A/B, RSV, and COVID-19 utilizes a single mid-turbinate or nasopharyngeal swab sample which means less discomfort for patients when compared with collecting a separate sample from the patient for each test. The combo test takes significantly less time to deliver results to the physician and patients when compared with running several individual tests on multiple samples to detect the different pathogens.

Test results for the GENETWORx Combo test are available in 24-48 hours or less from receipt of sample or, for the variant test, 24-48 hours after a positive test result is received. GENETWORx also utilizes a results-reporting platform where patients or providers can easily access test results in an online portal, as well as via text or phone, or through the comprehensive COVID-19 software solution, the Aura app.

Patients can request the GENETWORx combo test and the COVID-19 variant test through their doctor. See here for more information on the GENETWORx influenza/RSV/COVID Combo test and here for information on the GENETWORx COVID-19 follow up variant test.

GENETWORx is a leading provider of COVID-19 testing. GENETWORx has performed over 7 million COVID-19 PCR tests for colleges, physician groups, assisted living facilities, and major pharmacy and media chains.

About GENETWORx Laboratories:

GENETWORx is a fully integrated CAP/CLIA certified high complexity molecular diagnostic laboratory. In addition to COVID-19 testing, the company also provides pharmacogenomic DNA genotyping. Since the pandemic began, GENETWORx has consistently offered new products to meet the needs of businesses, colleges, and health care facilities in their efforts to keep employees, students, and workers safe. The laboratory also offers antibody testing for the COVID-19 virus, a PCR saliva test, mobile laboratory testing centers, and two walk-in testing centers in Malvern, PA and New York City called Test Now and Go. Please visit Genetworx.com for further information and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook. For media interviews contact: Terri C. Malenfant at [email protected].

SOURCE GENETWORx

