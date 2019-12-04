As E. Coli Sickens Dozens Across America, Controlled Environment Micro-Farms Suggested as a Partial Solution

COLTON, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GP Solutions (OTC:GWPD), the developer of modular automated micro-farms, may help in solving the E.coli crisis that is sickening dozens across America according to Business Management News.

The article said dozens of people were infected across 19 states in the most recent E. coli outbreak stemming from lettuce harvested in California. The infected range from 3 to 89 years old. 39 were hospitalized. Six developed kidney failure.

While the publication says, "America's food chain is broken," there is "hope on the horizon."

"New indoor Controlled Environment Micro-Farms (CEMFs) have been developed by some forward-thinking companies," the article stated.

"One such company is GP Solutions. The company developed what they call a 'GrowPod.' Essentially, a food-grade shipping container, refurbished and outfitted with the latest technology to grow clean food in a controlled environment," the publication stated. "Inside a GrowPod, the air and water are filtered, and since it is a sealed environment, there is little chance for contamination."

Moreover, the magazine noted, these pods are not just for existing farmers.

"They are easy to operate so almost any business, organization, hotel, farmer's market, or restaurant can have their own Pod and supply their customers with truly farm fresh, clean, healthy food."

GrowPods empower anyone to grow food for their community or for profit. Being portable and modular, they can be placed almost anywhere, and stacked to expand operations or keep crops separated. Farmers can utilize GrowPods to cultivate a broader product line, and sustain revenues and employees over the winter.

The article also stated that growing greens inside a CEMF is efficient and produces a large crop yield equivalent to about two acres of outdoor farmland.

For more information, visit: www.growpodsolutions.com, or call: (855) 247-8054.

To view the article, visit: https://businessmanagement.news/2019/12/01/e-coli-sickens-dozens-across-the-nation/

