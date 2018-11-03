As Election Day Draws Near, Michael Maloney Highlights his Independent Platform for Suffolk County District Attorney in the Boston Area

As this election season draws to a close, it's encouraging to see voter turnout across the US is up by record numbers. Massachusetts' election officials alone expect 2.4 million state residents will have voted by the time polls close on November 6th. It's becoming more and more apparent that while Presidential elections tend to draw the most attention, it's the local races, the ones in our cities, towns and communities that broker the greatest impact on our daily lives. Such a race is this years' election for Suffolk County District Attorney between myself, Michael Maloney, Independent Candidate for Suffolk County District Attorney and my democratic opponent.

While there is no Republican running for DA in this election, it's important to recognize the vast differences in platforms and experience between the two candidates, and to understand the issues at stake that will impact the local justice system and quality of life across our community for decades to come.

Due to Rachel Rollin's extensive list of crimes she'd refuse to prosecute as Suffolk County DA, there is justified concern, specifically among the local law enforcement community, that quality of life in the Boston area will go down if she is elected. Rollins in turn seems to have little grasp of, or actual experience with criminal law, as she repeatedly avoids addressing concerns in letting these crimes go unpunished. Actually, her approach does nothing for reducing arrests of minor crimes. Law enforcement, charged with protecting our community, who perhaps would have cut someone a break in not charging an individual with a lesser crime, will therefore be pushed into locking people up for more egregious crimes, further escalating minor situations and placing more lives in danger.

Let me be very clear: the role of the district attorney is to protect the community, not to be a social justice warrior. It is my intention as Suffolk County DA to work with law enforcement to enact responsible, progressive changes in our criminal justice system, vs. my opponent who would seek to enact policies that work against law enforcement. Further revealing her inexperience in the courtroom and proclivity for corporate law, Rollins clearly doesn't grasp how criminal law actually works.

Running as an Independent with over ten years of experience as a criminal defense attorney, I've spent my legal career advocating for treatment over incarceration in our community. I've devoted time and resources towards helping countless individuals suffering from addiction and mental health as well as advocating for single-parent families, the LGBTQ community, at risk youth, homeless, veterans and domestic violence survivors working for CPCS. I've worked to expand diversionary programs for juveniles allowing them to avoid a judicial system that's better utilized on serious crime. In addition, I'm keenly aware of the effects the current opioid epidemic has on our community. With my plan for responsible criminal justice reform the DA's office will seek to help victims become survivors, while making sure justice is fair and unbiased. We will reasonably prosecute crime, this includes open drug dealing and larceny.

As an Independent candidate for DA, I'm committed to the vastly diverse communities within Suffolk County, ones I've been serving through our justice system for over ten years now. As district attorney I envision a partnership between community leaders, law enforcement and the DA's office capable of reducing crime by enacting reasonable and responsible reform with the shared objective of protecting the lives and interests of all those living and working in Suffolk County.

Contact: Linda Arian

Email: linda@dasuffolkcounty.com

Phone: 617-419-6719

SOURCE Michael Maloney for Suffolk County District Attorney

Related Links

http://www.michaelmaloneyforda.com

