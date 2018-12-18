As Final Weekend Before Christmas Approaches, The Salvation Army Down 40% in Red Kettle Donations

CARNEGIE, Pa., Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- While The Salvation Army will complete its Christmas distributions of new toys and food baskets for families in need this weekend, the decline in donations this holiday season will have a serious effect on their ability to keep up with needs in 2019.

"The funds collected in red kettles during the holiday season provide for programs and services until summertime," said Major Raphael Jackson, Divisional Commander of The Salvation Army for Western Pennsylvania. "It's been a really tough year all the way around. We've been faced with fewer retail stores to host kettle stands; a decline in volunteers to help man the kettles; and fewer and fewer people are carrying cash when they shop. All these things together have caused a serious decline in our donations this year."



Kettle donations stay in the community where they are given, as every service center has its own individual budget goal to raise the money needed to fund their specific community programs. These include basic needs such as food, clothing, emergency housing, and utility assistance.

Across Western Pennsylvania, The Salvation Army has 36 Worship and Service Centers, 4 Service Centers and 108 Service Units, each with its fundraising goal to support the community it serves. To date $1.5 million has been raised towards a divisional goal of $2.5 million. In Allegheny County, $387,614 has been raised towards a goal of $647,500.

In some locations such as Sharon, Punxsutawney, McKeesport and Greenville, donations are down more than 60%. Across multiple locations in Allegheny County, donations are behind 40% in total; while Westmoreland County is doing a bit better with donations down just 25% compared to last year.

"We are appealing to the community right now for their support," said Major Jackson. "If you see our kettles out while you're shopping this weekend, please consider sharing a few dollars for those in need. And if you don't see a kettle, consider going online to make a donation to our online red kettle at https://app.mobilecause.com/vf/GIVEWPA.

Celebrating over 150 years of global service as both a church and a social service organization, The Salvation Army began in London, England in 1865. Today, it provides critical services in 129 countries worldwide. The 28-county Western Pennsylvania Division serves thousands of needy families through a wide variety of support services. To learn more about The Salvation Army in Western Pennsylvania, log on to www.wpa.salvationarmy.org. The Salvation Army … doing the most good for the most people in the most need.

SOURCE The Salvation Army Western PA Division

Related Links

http://www.salvationarmy-wpa.org

