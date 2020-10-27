As Flexible Workspace Centers Grow In Latin America, Workstation Rates Are Down And Vacancy Rates Are Up Due To Covid-19, According To New Report From Workspace Innovation Firm The Instant Group

MIAMI, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexico City is the largest flexible office market in Latin America, with 11 percent of the market share by number of centers, while Buenos Aires is the most expensive, with a cost-per-desk of $570, according to a new report, The Growth of Agile Workspace: Latin America, by global workspace innovation firm The Instant Group.

Over the last decade Latin America has had a 230 percent growth in supply, compared to the 196 percent growth in the U.S. in the same period. However, market rates have been on the decline for the past two years. In 2019, an increase in supply pushed down workstation rates, and in 2020, Covid-19 resulted in rent cuts as operators try to retain clients and fill vacant space. Currently, rates are at least 20 percent reduced and as much as 70 percent reduced from some operators as part of a long-term engagement strategy to retain clients.