As Home Cooking Goes to the next level, SideChef Does Too, with the Launch of SideChef Premium

SideChef Premium ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) allows home cooks to unlock recipes from major culinary creators, explore new cuisines, and transport authentic flavors into the comfort of their own kitchen. Partners include:

Manon Lagrève, Great British Bake Off's first and only French Alumni

Michael Zee , Shanghai -based cookbook author and founder of @SymmetryBreakfast

, -based cookbook author and founder of @SymmetryBreakfast Chris Cosentino , Bravo Top Chef Masters winner and restaurateur known for nose-to-tail cooking

, Bravo Top Chef Masters winner and restaurateur known for nose-to-tail cooking Calum Franklin , Executive Chef of London's Holborn Dining Room and master pie-purveyor

, Executive Chef of Holborn Dining Room and master pie-purveyor Jessica Gavin , Southern California -based nutritional food scientist

, -based nutritional food scientist Seung Hee Lee , Atlanta -based Pop-up Chef creating and bringing traditional Korean foods and flavors into modern kitchens

, -based Pop-up Chef creating and bringing traditional Korean foods and flavors into modern kitchens Beth Moncel , number-crunching expert and founder of BudgetBytes

, number-crunching expert and founder of BudgetBytes Logan Guleff , 2014 MasterChef Jr Winner from Memphis, TN

, 2014 MasterChef Jr Winner from Megan Porta , Minneapolis -based comfort food blogger of Pip & Ebby

, -based comfort food blogger of Pip & Ebby Rezel Kealoha , food stylist, writer, and California-Filipino cuisine expert

, food stylist, writer, and California-Filipino cuisine expert Sarah Bond , Netherlands -based vegetarian food blogger behind @LiveEatLearn

Subscribers can expect new content monthly, including Michelin-star-chef Jean-George Vongerichten, Katie Ferraro, RDN behind @FortifiedFamily, and Kristina Cho (@eatchofood). To learn more about the Premium partner lineup, visit here .

Of the new subscription service, SideChef CEO Kevin Yu says, "SideChef revolutionizes user experience at the intersection of home-cooking and technology, giving even the most novice home cooks tools to succeed. With unparalleled content, and our wide breadth of culinary partners, we're excited to provide a new level of culinary expertise through our Premium experience."

About SideChef

SideChef is an all-in-one home cooking platform that provides over 18,000 interactive smart recipes with dynamic recipe guidance featuring hands-free voice commands, step-by-step photos, how-to videos, and built-in timers. SideChef has been a leader in making recipes easily accessible to home cooks worldwide, offering in-app meal planning, grocery delivery, and smart kitchen connectivity.

SideChef is available for free on iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, Google Home Hub, Samsung Bixby, and Portal from Facebook devices. SideChef has inspired the creation of over 2.5 million meals in home kitchens around the world.

