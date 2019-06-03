As INTL FCStone Expands Globally, Company Selects Eventus Systems for Key Market Surveillance Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus Systems, Inc., a leading global trade surveillance and market risk platform provider, announced today that INTL FCStone Inc., a Fortune 500 company, has signed with the firm to provide its futures market surveillance technology. INTL FCStone recently announced several expansion initiatives and deployed the cloud implementation of the Validus platform, replacing its current outsourced system and bringing new capabilities and cost efficiencies to its business.

Eventus now provides trade surveillance and financial risk management to more than 20 percent of registered U.S. futures commission merchants (FCMs). Also deploying the Validus platform are a growing list of exchanges and firms participating in a wide range of global asset classes, including equities, options, foreign exchange, fixed income and cryptocurrencies.

Sandra McCarthy, Chief Compliance Officer for the FCM Division of INTL FCStone Financial Inc., a subsidiary of INTL FCStone Inc., said: "Eventus offers us an outstanding system with great market coverage. Validus has been very easy to implement, and its staff has worked with us to ensure the technology promotes cost and time efficiencies while addressing matters of interest to regulators."

Eventus CEO, Travis Schwab, said: "We're delighted that INTL FCStone – with its significant and growing global market presence, diverse client base and full breadth of products – recognizes the value in our technology. Our team is continuously focused on adding important new features, integrations and marketplaces for our clients, and our expanding client roster reflects that emphasis."

Eventus just added three new exchanges and its first Swap Execution Facility (SEF) to the list of marketplaces on which it provides market surveillance coverage.

Validus helps firms monitor for unwanted market manipulation behavior such as spoofing, layering and wash trading, as well as provides functionality for a wide range of procedures, including Indicative Opening Price (IOP) and compliance with Tag 50 requirements. The platform enables full compliance with all trade-related regulatory and exchange requirements across the globe.

About Eventus Systems

Eventus Systems, Inc. offers one of the leading global trade surveillance and market risk platforms. Available as a cloud-based or real-time enterprise on-premise solution, the Validus platform provides sophisticated market surveillance and financial risk capabilities, enabling clients to solve some of the most pressing regulatory challenges. Validus combines multiple technology stacks including artificial intelligence (AI) to generate the most actionable alerts across asset classes. Clients include Tier 1 banks, brokerages and futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading firms, exchanges, corporates and buy-side firms. Headquartered in Austin and serving clients globally, Eventus was one of just 27 U.S. companies named to the global RegTech 100 List for 2019, recognizing the pioneering companies transforming compliance, risk management and cybersecurity. Visit www.eventussystems.com.

About INTL FCStone Inc.

INTL FCStone Inc., (NASDAQ: INTL) through its subsidiaries, is a leading provider of financial-services execution, risk management, market intelligence, and post-trade services across asset classes and markets around the world. A Fortune 500 company with a nearly 100-year track record, the company focuses on providing products and services within the commodities, securities, foreign exchange and global payments sectors. INTL customers include the producers, processors and end users of virtually every major traded commodity; commercial counter parties; and governmental, nongovernmental and charitable organizations. The company also serves institutional investors, brokers, professional traders, CTA/CPOs, proprietary trading groups, commercial banks and major investment banks. Headquartered in New York City, the company is listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "INTL". Further information on INTL FCStone is available at www.intlfcstone.com.

