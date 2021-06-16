As Mental Health Issues Explode During the Pandemic, Eating Disorders Treated Both Virtually and In-Person at Recovery Centers of America's Devon, PA Facility

"Everything we do in our treatment program is individualized for each client and applies to their own life."

To treat individuals with both SUD and an eating disorder AND those who have an eating disorder as a primary diagnosis without SUD, Recovery Centers of America, a neighborhood-based addiction and mental health treatment provider delivering individualized, evidence-based care, is offering a full spectrum of outpatient treatment. Since the program is specially tailored for both those with a primary eating disorder diagnosis and those men and women with an eating disorder who are also recovering from an addiction to drugs or alcohol, therapy provides wrap around services that are individualized to the patient. The program, now in its third year and located at RCA's Devon, PA facility, has seen an increase in patients during the pandemic for these outpatient services.

"There is a great need for eating disorder treatment right now. Our program is unique as it is geared to the spectrum of patients who have a substance use disorder and an eating disorder AND those individuals suffering from a primary diagnosis eating disorder, which includes bulimia, anorexia, and other illnesses. Our curriculum for this deadly disease is comprehensive and we can deliver personalized treatment via telehealth or in-person services with appropriate COVID protocols," says Jillian Mozitis, MSW, RD, LDN, RCA at Devon's Dietician. "Everything we do in our treatment program is individualized for each client and applies to their own life."

RCA's outpatient program for eating disorders is grounded in evidence-based practices, combining individualized and group therapy sessions derived from Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT). Specialized treatment is provided by a licensed therapist and registered dietitian following a nutritional assessment. Treatment includes meal planning, individualized nutrition plans and education, relapse prevention, therapeutic support, and more. Psychoeducational seminars are offered to help clients learn coping skills and address body image issues along with other elements that may threaten long-term recovery.

RCA offers three levels of care in a modern comfortable setting for clients with eating disorders based upon the need: intensive outpatient program, partial hospitalization (PHP), and general outpatient. Clients can attend counseling sessions, meal planning, and cooking classes in-person, via telehealth, or a mix of both.

"We try to make treatment as convenient for our clients as we can. Clients in PHP have their groceries shopped and paid for, for the week meal prep. We cook and eat meals together," says Mozitis. "It's all about developing a healthy relationship with food – and yourself. Recovery, whether it's from addiction or an eating disorder, is difficult and requires individual care plans. That is why it is so important that people that are struggling seek professional help that includes comprehensive medical care, therapy, and nutrition counseling."

Recovery Centers of America (1-800-RECOVERY) provides comprehensive, evidence-based inpatient addiction treatment and outpatient treatment at most locations in six states. In Pennsylvania, RCA Devon, located in the Philadelphia suburbs, offers outpatient treatment for co-occurring and primary eating disorders and standalone mental health disorders. RCA accepts admissions 24/7 and is in-network with most insurance providers, making evidence-based care affordable and accessible. RCA Devon also offers a second outpatient location, RCA Malvern, for more convenient SUD outpatient treatment for some patients (eating disorder program at Devon location only). Outpatient treatment at RCA Malvern and RCA Devon is available to both RCA patients and external clients. For media interviews, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Recovery Centers of America

