As new cases surge, Kaiser Permanente extends COVID-19 cost waiver through at least March 31, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With new cases surging throughout the U.S, Kaiser Permanente has announced that it will extend its waiver for most member out-of-pocket costs for inpatient and outpatient services related to the treatment of COVID-19 through at least March 31, 2021, or as long as the ongoing public health emergency lasts.

This waiver, originally put into effect on April 1 and originally set to expire on Dec. 31, 2020, is intended to alleviate the cost burden and stress of paying for care, allowing members to focus on recovery.

"Kaiser Permanente understands the financial impact that COVID-19 has had on our members and the communities we serve and is committed to ensuring they have access to the care they need during this time of crisis," said Greg Adams, chairman and CEO of Kaiser Permanente. "This extension of the cost waiver aims to alleviate any stress about paying for care, as well as any hesitancy to seek needed care. The path forward through this pandemic must include identifying, treating and tracing as many cases of COVID-19 as possible as we work to suppress this virus."

Kaiser Permanente's elimination of member out-of-pocket costs applies to all fully insured benefit plans, in all markets, unless prohibited or modified by law or regulation. It will apply for all dates of service from April 1 through March 31, 2021, or as long as the ongoing public health emergency lasts. This waiver does not automatically apply to self-funded customers who directly administer health benefits to their employees. It also does not cover out of network care for choice product members, unless urgent or emergency care. Kaiser Permanente has encouraged self-funded customers to adopt this change.

About Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente is committed to helping shape the future of health care. We are recognized as one of America's leading health care providers and not-for-profit health plans. Founded in 1945, Kaiser Permanente has a mission to provide high-quality, affordable health care services and to improve the health of our members and the communities we serve. We currently serve 12.4 million members in eight states and the District of Columbia. Care for members and patients is focused on their total health and guided by their personal Permanente Medical Group physicians, specialists and team of caregivers. Our expert and caring medical teams are empowered and supported by industry-leading technology advances and tools for health promotion, disease prevention, state-of-the-art care delivery and world-class chronic disease management. Kaiser Permanente is dedicated to care innovations, clinical research, health education and the support of community health.

