As New NAIC/BetterInvesting Director, Calbert Offers Strong Background in Investing Field

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The NAIC/BetterInvesting Board of Directors has named Michael M. Calbert of Woodside, California, as its newest director.

BetterInvesting is a national, 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization based in Troy, Michigan, that has helped millions of people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future by becoming more informed investors in the stock market. Director's terms are for four years.

Calbert also serves as chairman of the board of directors of Dollar General (ticker: DG). In addition, he serves on the boards of AutoZone (AZO), Vestcom International (private) and as lead director for Brookshire Grocery Company (private).

"We are pleased to have Mike join our board of directors,"said NAIC/BetterInvesting Board of Directors Chair Eve Lewis. "Introduced to NAIC as a young man attending his first national convention in San Antonio by his future father-in-law, Mike told me he believes the knowledge gained from his lifetime membership greatly contributed to his personal and career success. At this point in his life, he wishes to give back to the organization by serving on the board."

Lewis added that, "Mike's vast corporate, private and nonprofit board experience will help our organization grow and continue sustained profitability."

Calbert retired as a senior partner with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., where he was responsible for the global retail private equity practice. While at KKR, Mike served on all the firm's global private equity investment committees and portfolio management committees.

Calbert previously served on the board of directors of Shoppers Drug Mart (SC, Canada) Toys "R" Us (private), chairman of Academy Sports & Outdoors (private), Pets at Home (public/U.K.) and U.S. Foods (private).

Prior to KKR, Calbert was chief financial officer of Randall's Food Markets, a $2.5 billion revenue retailer based in Texas. While at Randall's, Calbert took the company through a buyout with KKR. Calbert began his professional career with Arthur Andersen Worldwide, first as a staff auditor and later in the consulting practice.

He has a bachelor's degree in business, with a concentration in accounting, from Stephen F. Austin State University, and a master of business administration from the University of Houston.

