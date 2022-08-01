As New Yorkers Are Relocating in Droves to Pennsylvania, LISA HOME MORTGAGE Is Here to Provide Flexible Finance Options

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The housing market in Pennsylvania has become a hot commodity as droves of buyers relocate from New York City to Philadelphia, its surrounding suburbs, and Pittsburgh. New York City is coping with the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, new variants, and contending with the current rental costs, which are at an all-time high. While New Yorkers are a tough breed, loyal to their hometown, many are now enjoying the benefits of homeownership in Pennsylvania.

LISA HOME MORTGAGE is offering flexible loan options making the relocation process expedient for borrowers.

LISA HOME MORTGAGE is a multi-state licensed mortgage company headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. The company's mortgage options provide solutions for clients ranging from A-paper clients to first-time homebuyers, non-traditional income, self-employed, recent college grads, low credit score, or clients who need down payment assistance. Mortgage loan programs are available for single family homes up to four units, condos, non-warrantable condos, townhomes, or manufactured homes. *Some specialty loan products offer flexible features such as a Jumbo loan option requiring a minimum of 6 months reserves, a Jumbo loan option with no mortgage insurance up to an 89.99% LTV, or loan products that do not require tax returns, W2s or bank statements, but qualify income by using 3 or 12 months of bank statements or verification of employment (VOE program).

Homebuyers can conveniently use their computer, mobile device, or tablet to complete an application online. Pre-approvals can be completed same day. Client closings can be as quick as 10 days to 30 days.

"Lisa walked me through the complete process of home buying. I needed to repair my credit. I honestly thought purchasing a home in the time she stated was impossible. However, Lisa Farrell was confident I would be able to buy my first home in 3 months. She was reliable, straight forward, and never left me with unanswered questions. The process consisted of me paying off debt, saving money, and staying hopeful. I was able to get approved for a mortgage within 60 days of our initial conversation!"

--Nya Terrell, happy homeowner

"When considering the tri-state area, Pennsylvania simply gives you more bang for your buck," says Lisa K. Farrell, CEO. Our goal is to help each of our clients get suitable loan options to get into the home of their choice. Some of our clients are absolutely shocked at how much home they can afford, the speed of the process, and the flexibility of some of our mortgage options. We've even helped clients who were denied by other Lenders in the past and didn't think homeownership would be an option for them. So, if you have been considering buying a home, please give us a try."

