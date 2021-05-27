As Offices Plan Reopening, HR Experts Offer Post-COVID Reopening Questions All Business Leaders Must Consider

NORWALK, Conn., May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OperationsInc, one of the nation's largest human resources consulting firms, today released a collection of wide-ranging workplace, employee, and HR strategy questions aimed at helping business and HR leaders navigate the course to post-pandemic reopening.

Working closely with hundreds of companies over the course of the pandemic and backed by more than 20 years of HR, payroll, recruiting, and training experience puts OperationsInc in the unique position to develop and document this comprehensive collection of questions all businesses and HR leaders should consider in go-forward plans.

The Workplace Reopening Questions All Business & HR Leaders Must Consider outlines more than 80 reopening considerations across six categories—Remote Work, Office Safety & Logistics, Recruiting & Hiring, Compensation & Compliance, Productivity & Performance, and Communication & Culture—giving business and HR leaders a powerful scorecard designed to uncover areas that require more focus, potential areas of risk, and critical issues that may have been overlooked.

"The fact is, there are no easy answers to the questions HR and business leaders are facing right now, and it's abundantly clear that the answers are going to be different for most," says David Lewis, CEO. "What we advise our clients and others is to give thoughtful attention to each question we have included in this collection, determine what decisions make the most sense for your business and your employees, and plan how you will consistently communicate and administer your plans and policies to your team."

For those feeling overwhelmed with the scope of reopening considerations or who need temporary reinforcements to internal HR teams, OperationsInc offers strategic executive advisory services, employee surveys and communications, hybrid leadership training, employee handbook updates, payroll and policy updates, compliance audits, and others.

In addition, Lewis will address some of the most challenging and surprising issues covered in the guide and take audience questions during a live webinar on June 8. Space for this live event is limited and can be reserved by registering in advance here.

Download a full copy of Workplace Reopening Questions All Business & HR Leaders Must Consider.

About OperationsInc

About OperationsInc

Founded by CEO David Lewis in 2001, OperationsInc specializes in HR related solutions for businesses of all sizes and across all industries.

