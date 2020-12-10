As Part of Wellness Focus, Lion Brand Announces 2021 Color of the Year, Terracotta

CARLSTADT, N.J., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Brand Yarn Company is entering 2021 with an eye for comfort, calm and environmental consciousness, and it's boosting those philosophies with the announcement of Terracotta as its new Color of the Year. Promoting the mental health benefits of knitting and crocheting as well as sustainability, the Color of the Year collection, launching Dec. 10, will include yarns embedded with natural and eco-friendly fibers, along with seasonal palettes that will make Terracotta fresh and relevant throughout 2021.

A model wears a garment made with one of the products from Lion Brand Yarn Company's Color of the Year 2021 - Terracotta campaign.

"Knitting, crocheting and the Terracotta color itself all help to create a sense of calm," said Shira Blumenthal, Brand Ambassador of Lion Brand Yarn Company. "We want to inspire makers to go back to classic and timeless looks, and help them to decompress in the wake of the whirlwind of 2020. Now more than ever, crafters who've been cooped up want to feel relaxed and also connected to nature, and our Terracotta collection will help them to do that with its earthy tones and sustainable elements."

In a recent survey, knitting ranked number one among the most relaxing leisure activities of 2020. Meanwhile, Terracotta is a color that can both soothe and add instant warmth, according to Laurie Pressman, Vice President of the Pantone Color Institute. With Color of the Year 2021, Lion Brand is offering the ultimate de-stressing consumer experience.

To ensure that Lion Brand's 2021 Color of the Year launch makes a major splash in the crafting industry and beyond, Blumenthal will highlight exclusive fashion looks made with the Terracotta yarn palette in special episodes of both her YouTube series, Tea with Shira, and her popular daily Facebook Live series, The Shi Show. Lion Brand's Creative Director, Jessica Hendrickson, who's spearheaded the Terracotta campaign, will be appearing on both shows on the Dec. 10 launch date, discussing the campaign along with its mental health and environmental benefits.

That same day, Lion Brand will also be launching a full social media campaign across all of its digital channels, including Instagram and Facebook, highlighting the Terracotta yarn products and fashions made from new patterns in the 2021 Color of the Year collection. The products will include new shades of Lion Brand's Coboo yarn, which is made up of 50% cotton and 50% bamboo; 24/7 Cotton®, made from 100% natural fibers; and WETQ, which contains all-natural wool.

All of the efforts will support a campaign message of being "conscious, creative and clear," while positioning Lion Brand as a trendsetting leader in the crafting space.

"We want to see crafters everywhere using the 2021 Color of the Year Terracotta palette," Blumenthal said. "We're excited to see everyone embrace a back-to-basics philosophy to reduce stress while also reducing our carbon footprints. This well-known color will have a brand-new life as we enter the new year."

ABOUT LION BRAND YARN COMPANY

Lion Brand Yarn Company is a fifth generation, family-owned business, and one of the leading distributors of knitting and craft yarn in the United States. Lion Brand yarns are sold online and at craft chains, discount chains and independent shops across the country. Via their website, they ship to virtually every country in the world. More than 80 different types of yarn can be purchased on LionBrand.com, in addition to tools and accessories. Since 1878, Lion Brand has inspired and educated knitters and crocheters. Today, research shows that knitting and crocheting helps relieve stress through the soothing, repetitive motions of the craft and by helping people achieve a creative outlet that produces tangible and useful products. Among the company's recent triumphs are #StitchAroundTheWorld, the largest virtual crafting event in history, and "The Shi Show," a daily Facebook Live series hosted by brand ambassador Shira Blumenthal, who also founded the #HatNotHate anti-bullying campaign.

