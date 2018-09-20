As Podcasts Continue To Grow In Popularity Jewish National Fund's "IsraelCast" Celebrates 18 Months

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the 18 months since Jewish National Fund (JNF-USA) launched its first-ever podcast series, "IsraelCast," to share firsthand accounts of fascinating work performed by interesting people throughout Israel, listeners continue to hear diverse topics from accomplished guests. Podcasts offer audiences the ability to listen anytime, anywhere and about any subject.

IsraelCast presents a side of Israel regular news outlets don't often cover. Each episode features conversations and in-depth interviews with writers, CEOs, startup founders, activists, modern pioneers, and everyday Israelis shaping the various landscapes that make up the unique tapestry that is Israel. Water expert Seth Siegel shared how Israel is the world leader in water management and helps other countries confront their own water challenges; Maj. General (Ret.) Doron Almog, the founder of ALEH Negev, a rehabilitative village in the Negev Desert, spoke about his efforts in treating the disabled with dignity; Zika Abzuk, a noted figure in the high-tech world, reflected on bridge building among communities in the region; and Lior Lev Sercarz, the renowned chef and master spice blender who's also building a culinary institute with JNF-USA in the upper eastern Galilee, gave us a taste of the food scene in Israel.

To date 42 episodes have resulted in a total of 35,000 downloads, with listeners in 40 countries (some of which have no diplomatic relations with Israel).

"What makes IsraelCast exceptional is there is really nothing like it around. Nowhere else can you hear from incomparable guests on such broad subjects says "IsraelCast" host Steven Shalowitz. "Now that we've completed our 'Chai' month anniversary, we'll of course continue to focus on our core objective—to share the dynamic work and inspiring people in Israel with the wider world."

New episodes of "IsraelCast" are released every other Wednesday. Listeners can subscribe via iTunes, Stitcher, or Google Play—by simply searching for IsraelCast. To listen to "IsraelCast" online, visit: jnf.org/israelcast.

JEWISH NATIONAL FUND (JNF) began in 1901 as a dream and vision to reestablish a homeland in Israel for Jewish people everywhere. Jews the world over collected coins in iconic JNF Blue Boxes, purchasing land and planting trees until ultimately, their dream of a Jewish homeland was a reality. JNF is a registered 501(c)(3) organization and United Nations NGO, which continuously earns top ratings from charity overseers.

