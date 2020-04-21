As Pool Season Kicks Off, Next Generation pHin Monitor Makes Water Care Easy

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- pHin TM, by Hayward Industries introduces the next generation pHin smart water monitor. Featuring software upgrades that enhance built-in analytics and augment pHin's proprietary algorithm for water care as well as an updated user interface and monitoring subscription free for the first year, the smart monitor now works with an expanded list of compatible chemical brands for the 2020 season.

The pHin Smart Monitor removes the guesswork from pool and hot tub water care for chlorine, bromine, or saltwater systems. With a refreshed app experience, pHin uses smart technology to make pool and hot tub water care a breeze with robust analytics and enhanced pool chemical compatibility.

The pHin Smart Monitor removes the guesswork from pool and hot tub water care for chlorine, bromine, or saltwater systems. The next generation model now offers an enhanced and streamlined experience. Missteps in water care can present cloudy water, sub-optimal conditions, or health risks like recreational water illnesses that detract from the joy and benefits of pool and spa ownership.

Engineered to float in the water 24/7 throughout the pool season, whether in the summer or year-round, pHin measures pH, sanitizer, and temperature levels over 1,000 times per week. Robust on-board analytics and a proprietary algorithm acclimate pHin to its water environment and leverage data continuously taken in the water to improve chemical dosing instructions over time. With the monitoring subscription, users can view historical charts of their water conditions and share data with their pool technician or retail store.

The pHin app user interface has been refreshed, and provides easy-to-read, color-coded guides regarding water status. Through the app, pHin users receive alerts directly on their smartphone about their water quality and temperature, with actionable chemical dosing instructions. The next generation pHin model features a growing list of compatible chemicals for chlorine, saltwater, or bromine pools and hot tubs. Users can scan or select the chemical brand of their choice from the supported chemical database of over 60 brands, including poolife®, Applied Biochemists®, BioGuard, E-Z CLOR®, Pool Breeze®, SHOCK-IT®, and more; the full list is available here .

"The height of the swim season is here, and families need to know that their water is safe for everything from a morning swim, to relaxation, and fun and games," said pHin Co-Founder Justin Miller. "We designed pHin to take the guesswork out of maintenance, and we've continued to evolve the pHin experience to reduce the time spent on pool and hot tub care. With increased reliability and more compatible chemicals, pHin's algorithm and intelligence is the easiest way to maintain safe swimming water this year."

Enhancements to pHin also include connection to local retailers, where users can select their local pool store of choice and add chemicals to their shopping cart right from the app for easy pickup.

pHin is $349 U.S. MSRP, and available for order on Amazon and phin.co , as well as at local retailers.

To learn more about pHin visit phin.co .

About pHin by Hayward

pHin is a smart water care monitor for pools and hot tubs and offers 24/7 automated support via mobile app to keep water balanced and safe. The pHin Smart Monitor provides continuous water monitoring via the in-water device, the mobile app and yearly monitoring subscription, free for a year with kit purchase. pHin supports hot tubs, pools, and swim spas that are chlorine, bromine, or salt-water based and tests water quality over 1,000 times a week to reduce false alarms and help you accurately maintain water quality. Scan chemicals purchased into the mobile app and pHin will provide exact dosing instructions based on the amount and brand you purchased. The pHin Smart Monitor comes with a lifetime warranty for yearly subscribers.

Press Contact

Laura Shubel

Caster Communications

401-792-7080

[email protected]

SOURCE pHin

Related Links

http://www.phin.co

