As Stress and Anxiety Impacts an Increasing Number of People, Behavioral Health Market is Pushed on Higher Growth Trajectory: TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From 2019 to 2027, the global behavioral health market would witness improvement it its valuation, growing at a CAGR of 2.4%. Growing adoption of telepsychiatry and telehealth is anticipated to be one of the most notable reasons of growth in the market.

As per Transparency Market Research, "The positive outlook for the market is a result of a number of growth factors such as increase in cases of anxiety, sleep disorders, substance abuse, and other such mental disorders, and higher acceptance of mental health issues. Governments across a number of countries are directing efforts towards managing the growing challenge. Celebrity support in breaking taboos around the topic is also paving way for market growth."

Key Findings of Global Behavioral Health Market Study:

A gap between growing needs, and number and quality of service providers is noted in the market landscape

Market is fragmented as a large number of small-scale regional players and individual practitioners mark it

North America will dominate global behavioral health market over the forecast period

Key Drivers of Growth in Global Behavioral Health Market:

A number of programs to improve access to mental health and outcomes of treatment have been initiated by governments across the globe

Cases of alcohol and substance abuse are growing and it is creating demand for behavioral health support

Increase in cases of depression and anxiety, resulting from a hectic and stressful modern lifestyle, is paving way for growth in the market

Taboos around mental health issues are being broken and this is leading to acceptance of mental health services

Social and economic hardships, work stress, peer pressure are all adding to the growing mental health challenge, faced by global population

Regional Analysis of Global Behavioral Health Market:

Asia Pacific (APAC) region is set to present players with business opportunities

Increasing awareness, celebrity support to the cause, and breaking of taboos to contribute to this growth

Competitive Analysis of Global Behavioral Health Market:

Global behavioral health market is marked by presence of large number of players in the market, making its vendor landscape moderately fragmented. In fact, it is noteworthy here that presence of regional players is quite notable. The report by Transparency Market Research covers recent developments on the competitive landscape, financial overview, business strategies, and details into products.

Notable global behavioral health market players are The MENTOR Network, Acadia Healthcare, Universal Health Services, Inc., CareTech Holdings plc, Behavioral Health Network, Inc., North Range Behavioral Health, Strategic Behavioral Health, Ascension Seton, Pyramid Healthcare, and Promises Behavioral Health, among others.

Most prominent players in the market are engaging themselves in a slew of organic and inorganic growth strategies that include mergers and acquisitions, development of better services, and collaborative agreements.

Market Segmentation is as follows:

By Disorder:

Depression

Anxiety

Schizophrenia

Bipolar Disorder

Alcohol Use Disorders

Substance Abuse Disorders

Eating Disorders

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PSTD)

Others

By Service:

Inpatient Hospital Treatment Services

Outpatient Counselling

Emergency Mental Health Services

Home-based Treatment Services

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

