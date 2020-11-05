As the trillion-dollar travel industry welcomes back customers, is My Travel Direct a case of David vs Goliath?

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With travel restrictions continuing to be lifted throughout the world there appears to be no shortage of people ready to book a vacation or getaway. Searches on the world's most popular travel booking sites are at record highs!

When you look at today's major technological players like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple, it's hard to argue the myriad of benefits these organizations generate for consumers. If there's a less glamorous element, it may be the impact their dominance has created in what were once a number of competitive free market arenas.

In terms of travel consumers Expedia and Priceline dominate the industry through the various brands they operate such as Kayak, Orbitz, Hotwire, Travelocity, Trivago, Hotels.com, Booking.com, Trivago and others. These Goliaths generate over $100 Billion in annual consumer bookings worldwide!

Introducing David, MY TRAVEL DIRECT.

In an industry dominated by a handful of large corporations operating multi-brand strategies a start-up company called My Travel Direct is looking to make some noise. This fledgling company boasts the ability to secure the same travel transactions as the behemoth players at only a fraction of the cost to their customers. My Travel Direct provides a private platform that allows access to travel at guaranteed lower prices than anything available to the public. They are so confident in their low-cost performance model they provide prospective members with a complementary trial period allowing customers to see the "promised savings" for themselves. The confidence to let their product do the talking, is refreshing to say the least.

According to company executive Michael Gehrig "it's not always about the business ideas but rather the people and how they fuel each other's passion through pure and often unplanned collaborative exchanges. This is what drives each and every one of us at My Travel Direct. We push each other to become the best versions of ourselves every day."

Their program provides the ability to pay a monthly membership fee allowing access to unlimited reservations. Assurances such as No Ownership, No Annual Fee, and No Commitment which allows their members to cancel at anytime are some of My Travel Direct's consumer friendly features. "There is an uncompromising focus for our team to help people travel for less," Gehrig says. And by less they mean up to 70% less than the sites consumers are accustomed to using.

My Travel Direct is set to launch in the coming weeks. In an industry dominated by Goliaths, this David may just have a chance.

ABOUT: My Travel Direct is a technology driven private access program created by a group of dedicated industry executives committed to delivering widespread consumer value through wholesale travel.

For more information visit www.mytravel.direct

SOURCE My Travel Direct

