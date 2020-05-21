A&S Transportation Workers Join Teamsters Local 270

NEW ORLEANS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 70 percent of workers signing cards in favor of representation, drivers and monitors employed by A&S Transportation have formed a union with Teamsters Local 270. The workers of A&S Transportation, a subsidiary of National Express, provide pupil transportation services for New Orleans Public Schools.

"We are thrilled to welcome the men and women of A&S Transportation into our Teamster family," said Stephen Sorrell, President of Local 270. "Even in the midst a pandemic that has brought the entire country to a standstill, these workers still found a way to organize for a voice on the job. We look forward to bringing that zeal to the bargaining table when we begin negotiations with the company."

The organizing drive started in February and wrapped up at the end of April. Harold J. Fedison has been a driver for A&S Transportation of New Orleans for ten years. He said that a voice on the job was a big reason the workers joined the Teamsters.

"We want to have a platform in order to present ourselves – whether it's individually or as a group, without a union you are under an employee-at-will policy, but with a union you have a voice on the job," said Fedison.

With membership in a wide variety of industries, Teamsters Local 270 has been serving Louisiana and the Gulf Coast for over 80 years. For more information, go to https://www.teamsters270.org/.

