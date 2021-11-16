As Two of the Top Four US Data Center Operators are Acquired, M&A Pushes Towards New Heights

CoreSite is being acquired by American Tower in its first truly significant move into the data center market. CyrusOne is being acquired by investment firms KKR and Global Investment Partners. With a continued boom in demand for data center capacity, the high valuations were driven by both firms having a large data center footprint and a strong presence in many of the most important US metro markets. Prior to these announcements, the biggest data center M&A deals were Blackstone's acquisition of QTS for $10 billion, Digital Realty's $8.4 billion acquisition of Interxion, Digital Realty's $7.6 billion acquisition of DuPont Fabros, and the acquisition of Global Switch by the Jiangsu Shagang Group of China, which was eventually valued at over $8 billion in transactions that were spread over three years. Some of the other most notable acquirers have been Equinix, EQT, Digital Bridge (Colony), CyrusOne, GDS, Macquarie and Mapletree.

"Hyperscale operators continue to aggressively expand their operations, while both enterprise and consumer oriented cloud markets keep ongrowing rapidly. This is driving an ever-increasing need for data center capacity," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "The level of data center investment required is too much for even the biggest data center operators, causing an influx of new money from external investors. In quick succession ownership of four of the top six US data center operators has changed hands, while the two biggest names in the industry – Equinix and Digital Realty – are increasingly turning to joint ventures to help fund their growth. Over the last 18 months there has been a very notable shift in buyers away from data center operators and toward private equity investors."

