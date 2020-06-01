As U.S. Businesses gradually reopen, Equifax Consumer Webinar to offer Guidance on Credit and Financial Wellness

ATLANTA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX), today announced the second live webinar in its "You Ask, Bev Answers" series, on Wednesday, June 3, featuring Beverly Anderson, President of Global Consumer Solutions at Equifax. This segment will explore how Americans can help manage their credit and finances as the U.S. economy begins to open.

"In a recent Equifax Consumer Credit Confidence Survey , nearly 70 percent of Americans surveyed were worried about the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on their financial futures," Anderson said. "As the U.S. begins to re-open, there are important and unique concerns consumers have about their respective financial well-being. We want to ensure there is an open dialogue about how consumers can remain credit healthy as they navigate these challenging times."

As the U.S. economy and businesses begin to reopen, people remain concerned about their financial health. According to a recent study by Pew Research Center, 43% of the people surveyed said that they or someone in their household has lost a job or taken a cut in pay due to the outbreak, up from 33% in the latter half of March. Among lower-income adults, an even higher share (52%) say they or someone in their household has experienced this type of job upheaval.

In this upcoming webinar, Ilyce Glink, renowned personal financial expert and CEO of Best Money Moves, will join Beverly for a second webinar to provide tips on how to best manage finances and credit. "It's hard to see so many of our friends, family and colleagues facing financially difficult times," Glink said. "We hope to provide a place where everyone can get information that's useful, timely, and will help them get through these uncertain times."

Equifax is committed to helping people live their financial best. This series supports that commitment by providing consumers with the information they need to protect their credit and their families' financial wellness during this unprecedented situation. Consumers can find additional resources at the Equifax COVID + Credit Financial Resource Center , which is updated regularly with new articles and resources.

EVENT DETAILS:

When: Wednesday, June 3, 2020, 3:00pm ET

Where: Register at bit.ly/youaskwebinar2

Registration also provides access to an on-demand recording after the webcast ends.

