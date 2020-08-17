But there is one group of individuals who cannot complain and who are being subject to literal torture and death. That is animals. Many Americans are not aware that it is common practice to ship animals, like baby chickens, in the U.S. mail. This has been a controversial policy for years as it has been documented that the animals often die in transport. Others die a slow, agonizing death when the recipient fails to pick up the package.

Now, as the nation endures a heatwave and a breakdown of postal efficiency, with political appointees removing crucial sorting equipment in an apparent attempt to skew the upcoming Presidential election in favor of the incumbent. As this crisis escalates, a growing contingent of animal loving Americans are demanding a change in the rules to prevent animals from being subjected to needless torture on a journey that would likely end in death.

"Postal employees have expressed to us their horror over the practice of live animal shipments. As it is a federal offense to tamper with U.S. mail, postal workers are forced to listen to the pathetic chirps of chicks dying inside abandoned boxes that the workers are legally not allowed to open. This is emotionally traumatizing to the postal workers. It's also animal torture," said Judie Mancuso, founder and president of Social Compassion in Legislation. The organization has had a stellar record of sponsoring lifesaving animal protection legislation in California and New York, including the Cruelty Free Cosmetics Act, banning animals in circuses, and ending fur trapping in the state.

"Given that our toxic relationship with animals is what has left our economy crippled by a zoonotic virus that jumped from animals to people, the last thing we should be doing is doubling down on animal torture. It is time for us and the Postal Service to evolve," concluded Mancuso. "We demand all live animal shipments via the U.S. mail end immediately and permanently, which can be done with relatively easy regulatory changes."

