As VT Goes Legal, Small, Independent Growers and Retailers to Be Highlighted in First-Ever Vermont Cannabis Week

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In May, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued the state's first-ever cannabis operating license, with its members noting that the pace of licensing will pick up in following weeks.

As growers, makers and retailers ready for the adult-use market, Heady Vermont, the state's largest media and events platform, is providing strategic ways for small businesses to connect directly with market-ready consumers and get their brand and business to the forefront of the new industry.

Vermont Cannabis Week October 1-8, 2022 Vermont Cannabis Week takes place October 1-8, 2022

Vermont Cannabis Week, taking place October 1 to 8, 2022, aims to engage small product makers, independent retailers and market ready consumers through innovative statewide and regional marketing campaigns, dedicated platforms and direct to consumer-style events such as farmers markets. Two such markets are tentatively planned for August 20 and October 1, 2022.

"This is sort of a continued theme, I think, for us this year, of promoting small growers and product makers and now we're getting independent retailers into the mix," said Heady Vermont CEO Monica Donovan. "We'll be putting some legwork into a very focused and strategic marketing campaign over the next several months as we build up to the fall."

Donovan also said that the team is expanding, noting that they've recently hired Vermont NORML's Ella Guinan and several new writers. Finally, Heady is also working with former communications director Kathy Blume on a new podcast called The Corner Joint. "After a quiet pandemic, it's nice to get some life and talent back onto the team," she said.

The mission of VCW is to highlight and increase brand recognition for small, independent businesses and Vermont small-batch products as the legal market launches in the Green Mountain State.

Heady Vermont welcomed over 800 people to its third annual growers cup celebration, The Headies Cup, in April. Attendees viewed and sampled products from a range of growers and vendors, including several who are now being approved for cannabis licensing.

Interested sponsors and vendors can get in touch with the Heady ad team for more on Vermont Cannabis Week . Registration for the August 20 Farmers Market opens in June.

ABOUT: Heady Vermont produces events and provides essential news, information, and membership perks to cannabis businesses and consumers. More about Heady Membership .

