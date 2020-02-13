AS World Group Global Roadshow Promotes Expo 2020 Dubai at 33rd African Union Summit in Addis Ababa

Held from February 9-10, 2020 and attended by Heads of State and Government of the AU, the 33rd Ordinary Season of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the AU was held at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa under the theme 'Silencing the Guns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa's Development' and comprised statutory meetings and side events.

The AU promotes Africa's growth and economic development by championing citizen inclusion and increased cooperation and integration of African states.

To be held from October 20, 2020 to April 10, 2021 at a purpose-built site, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia, with a record 192 countries participating in the six-month long mega event under the theme of 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 33rd AU Summit in Addis Ababa, Mr. Sajid Barkat, Chief Executive Officer, AS World Group, said: "As an official facilitator of Expo 2020 Dubai we organised a dedicated global roadshow at the 33rd AU Summit to showcase to all 54 African countries what Expo 2020 Dubai is all about and how their participation in the upcoming strategically important mega event can benefit their respective countries and economies across the board.

"We received enormous interest about Expo 2020 Dubai from official delegates and missions at the 33rd AU Summit and we are sure that Dubai's strategic location at the crossroads between Africa and the rest of the world - along with the Expo 2020 event - where every participating country will have its own national pavilion, will propel Africa to new heights," he added.

He added: "In order for African delegates, trade and other missions to make optimum use of Expo 2020 Dubai, AS World Group has launched exclusive and flexible packages encompassing three nights/four days and 360-degree services that comprise all logistics needs in Dubai, including visa arrangements, air tickets, hotel reservations, ground transportation, Expo 2020 Dubai site tickets, tourism offerings, etc. As such, we can cater to B2B, B2C and B2G segments.

"Expo 2020 Dubai is a golden opportunity for African nations to greatly boost intra-Africa trade, which currently stands at only 13%, compared to Europe's 30-40%," said Mr. Barkat.

"Africa, with its 1.3 billion people, is of strategic importance to Expo 2020 Dubai and this is where AS World comes in because by 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future' we serve as the perfect partner between the continent and the mega event," said Mr. Barkat.

A diversified international conglomerate – with operations spanning from event management to strategic consulting and investments – Dubai-based AS World Group is perfectly equipped to connect Expo 2020 Dubai with key audiences in Africa by leveraging its long-term connections with the entire continent.

The company has over 15 years' experience in supporting state protocol departments and chanceries in organising and managing all the logistics for official delegations during international conferences, bilateral and international summits, such as the UN General Assembly, UN Climate Change Conference, African Union Summits, etc.

'The World's Greatest Show', Expo 2020 Dubai is on track to receive 25 million visits from around the globe and has three subthemes – 'Opportunity', 'Mobility' and 'Sustainability' – and will feature over 60 live events each day, celebrating arts, architecture, culture, music, gastronomy and much more.

As the first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia since the start of the first World Expo held in London in 1851, Expo 2020 Dubai will definitely enhance African government-to-government collaboration and inter-Africa trade and business opportunities as the six-month long event will bring 192 nations together in one place in Dubai, noted Mr. Barkat.

Since December 2019, when the company was appointed Authorised Ticket Reseller of Expo 2020 Dubai, AS World Group has leveraged its substantial sales, service and logistics networks in Africa to promote Expo 2020 Dubai to the continent, thereby assisting the upcoming World Expo to achieve its target of a total of 25 million visits during its six-month duration.

