ASA Teams Up with Tekmetric, Empowering Shop Owners to Connect, Track, and Scale their Business

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Automotive Service Association (ASA) officially announced a national partnership with industry-leading auto repair shop management system Tekmetric. This new partnership will unlock added value to all ASA members across the country.

New benefits for ASA members include:

Complimentary Membership to ASA

$600 Discount with Tekmetric Shop Management System

Discount with Tekmetric Shop Management System $1800 Annual Savings with Kukui All -in-One Success Platform

Annual Savings with -in-One Success Platform $500 Coupon with Turnkey Marketing & 12 Months Free of Insider's Circle

Coupon with Turnkey Marketing & 12 Months Free of Insider's Circle $200 Coupon for Shop Hackers Live Conference (Limit 2) from Shop Fix Academy

Coupon for Shop Hackers Live Conference (Limit 2) from Shop Fix Academy $300 Direct Mail Coupon & $500 Advisor Class Discount with Transformers Institute

Direct Mail Coupon & Advisor Class Discount with Transformers Institute 5% Coupon for Autotext.me

60 Days Free with My Shop Manager

For every ASA member that signs up for a new Tekmetric subscription, Tekmetric will donate $100 annually to Brakes for Breasts (visit www.brakesforbreasts.com to learn more)

"We're proud to offer ASA members not only the benefit of America's fastest-growing shop management system but also great savings on services that boost shop performance and contribute to a great cause," says Prasanth Chilukuri, co-founder and CFO of Tekmetric. "Member shops will be equipped with tools that will make it easy to run their shop, scale their business, and instill confidence in their customers."

"We wanted to select a national partner that we can continue to grow alongside and build trust with," says Ray Fisher, Executive Director of the ASA. "Tekmetric leads the pack with a level of innovation and customer service that our members have come to expect, and we're proud to move forward together in pursuit of our common goals."

About Tekmetric

Tekmetric is a shop management system designed for auto repair shop owners who want to improve the efficiency and profitability of their business. With Tekmetric, business owners can connect their people, track their work, and scale their business for maximum performance. Tekmetric empowers shops to quickly build accurate repair orders using the built-in labor guide, precisely manage inventory, send status messages to customers' smartphones, perform a digital inspection, and more. Tekmetric provides the fuel to keep shops running smoothly and the engine to grow your business.

Learn more at www.Tekmetric.com .

About The Automotive Service Association

ASA advances professionalism and excellence in the automotive repair industry through education, representation, and member services. Since 1951, ASA has been the leading organization for shop owners and managers that strive to deliver excellent service to their customers.

To learn more or find an ASA affiliated shop near you, visit www.ASAshop.org .

