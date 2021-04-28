aSafari - First EdTech and virtual events platform by afro-descendants

MONTREAL, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A group of Montrealers launched, in September 2020, an eLearning and virtual events platform: aSafari.ca

The platform is dedicated to professionals, entrepreneurs & artists with afro-descendants origins to share their knowledge and skills online with the world. No matter where they are and no matter their field of expertise.

On aSafari there is a variety of learning journeys (from project management to dance classes, etc.) and we will be hosting virtual events such as DJs livestreams, fundraising events, and so on.

aSafari offers the opportunity to our Guides (Teachers) to start giving classes online to a worldwide audience with no starting costs.

And our Travellers (Students) to have access to affordable learning journeys that they would not have access to elsewhere (because of the price or the non-availability of the content).

aSafari is the only EdTech platform that has a livestream feature integrated and that offers live support to its community of students and teachers.

'Representation matters! I have the career I have today because I was able to be inspired and identify myself into somebody else who looked like me and who have a similar life experience to mine'. Kelly David Nzeyimana - Cofounder & Director of Operations.

aSafari is currently open to onboard more Guides (Teachers) on their platform to contribute to their mission and vision.

'Our mission is to create wealth and knowledge within afro-descendants communities and to do so we aim to be a world reference in online learning journeys and virtual events'. Kelly David Nzeyimana - Cofounder & Director of Operations.

