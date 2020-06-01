Asahi Breweries Europe Group Selects GEP SMART™ Procurement Software And Goes Live With Source-To-Contract

CLARK, N.J., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Asahi Breweries Europe Group - a part of Asahi Group Holdings, the Japan-based global beer, spirits, soft drinks and food company - selected, rolled out and has started using GEP SMART, the industry's leading procurement software platform.

To meet the ambitious implementation timeline, a combined team of Asahi and GEP employees worked together, and remotely under the restrictions of the COVID-19 lockdown, to go live with the source-to-contract function, successfully completing the project's first phase.

Asahi Breweries Europe Group chose GEP SMART to manage its complex source-to-order processes, including contracting, ordering and supplier management functions. This includes a full range of functions, including savings tracking, sourcing, catalog management, contract and supplier management, as well as requisition to order.

"We selected GEP SMART because it is intuitive and easy to use. It provides us with quick insights into our spend, and supports end-to-end process transparency and compliance," said Tomas Veit, Head of Procurement, Asahi Breweries Europe Group.

"We're very proud to support Asahi's procurement and supply team for implementing GEP SMART enterprise platform very efficiently while working remotely, and we look forward to helping them transform their strategic sourcing and procurement functions to support future growth," stated Farzad Shafiei, Director of Technology Services, GEP.

GEP SMART is a unified, cloud-native source-to-pay platform, built on a data-centric foundation with AI at its core and user-first design. GEP SMART enables Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients drive optimum efficiency, agility, visibility, and actionable intelligence into all procurement and purchasing functions, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs, to achieve maximum ROI.

About Asahi Breweries Europe Group

Established in April 2017, Asahi Breweries Europe Group is the European wing of Asahi Group Holdings, a traditional Japanese producer of beer, whisky and a wide range of food products, with a rich history that can be traced back to 1889.

Building on hundreds of years of European brewing traditions, Asahi is the custodian of a range of around 60 well-established and admired local brands, some of which have become national icons.

Asahi Breweries Europe Group operates 15 brewery sites in seven countries (Poland, Czech Republic, Italy, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and the Netherlands), producing 44 million hectoliters of beer annually. For more information visit www.asahibreweries.eu/.

About GEP

GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.

Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate people — this is how GEP creates and delivers unified supply chain solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.

Named a leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrants, Winner for Best Software and Best P2P Provider at the World Procurement Awards, Best Consultancy at CIPS Supply Management Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in cloud-based digital business platforms by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters and CPO Rising.

GEP is also ranked leader in managed services by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.

With 21 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of software and services, please visit www.gep.com.

Media Contact

Al Girardi

Vice President, Marketing & Analyst Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE GEP

Related Links

http://www.gep.com

