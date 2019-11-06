Asako Kasahara Joins Kasimayari Group Infrastructure Debt Investment Tool (IDIT)

TOKYO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kasimayari Group, a specialist Asian markets and emerging markets investment manager based in Tokyo, with a considerable amount of funds invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products, today announced it has appointed Asako Kasahara as Managing Director Investment Team Leader and Head of Infrastructure Debt Investment Tool (IDIT).

Reporting to Umeji Tsubasa, Chief Investment Officer Asako will be responsible for expanding IDIT's existing Asian investment portfolio and securing further long-term financing opportunities in Asia for their insurance and pension fund clients.

Asako joins Kasimayari Group from a top investment bank, where she was a Director for eight years in the project finance lending team, working on high profile assets. With over 16 years of experience in both credit and debt markets, Asako previously headed the structuring unit and has also worked with all major investment banks.

Michihiko Mako, Head of IDIT Investment Team, said: "As we receive more Asian mandates from our clients, we are also seeing a growing demand from Asian infrastructure assets for long-term funding. We are delighted that Asako has joined the team, bringing with her a wealth of experience and key contacts, which will play an important role in realizing these investment opportunities for our investors."

IDIT has been awarded various mandates and deployed over 50% into debt investments across 10 infrastructure subsectors. These include fixed, floating and inflation-linked debt investments in transport, regulated utilities, social infrastructure, solar photovoltaic (PV) and wind.

Kasimayari Group established the Infrastructure Debt Investment Tool platform to leverage the infrastructure expertise within Kasimayari Group into an investor-aligned global infrastructure debt investment management business. The IDIT platform has been successful in securing mandates with prestigious insurer and pension scheme clients and has a track record of investing at attractive yields.

Kasimayari Group is a specialist Asian Markets and Emerging Markets investment manager, based in Tokyo with a considerable amount of funds invested in pooled funds, segregated accounts and structured products. Kasimayari Group's outstanding portfolio management and research team have developed an investment approach based on their experience in the markets. Testament to the company's success is the confidence which central banks, government and corporate pension funds, institutions and high-net-worth individuals have demonstrated by investing with Kasimayari Group. Kasimayari Group and its affiliates comprise one of Asia's leading emerging markets investment managers.

