Asanza Hire Positions Single Origin Media for Continued Growth

"Nia possesses the requisite experience, leadership skills, and tenacity needed to take our fast-growing company to the next level," said Noel Ledesma, CEO/Co-Founder at Single Origin. "Most importantly, she has a proven track record of driving results, and every investment we make, including human capital, is done for the sole purpose of providing our clients a better return on their investment. That's why our year-over-year revenue increased by 56% in less than ideal economic conditions."

"I am thrilled to join Single Origin because it's clear the founding team members prioritize driving results and cultivating meaningful relationships with clients," said Asanza. "I look forward to strengthening client communications, improving operations and sales, and advancing our organizational goals."

Despite COVID-19's impact in 2020, Single Origin's success came from its proactive, process-driven approach. Implementing and optimizing cross-channel campaigns increased sales for clients despite shrinking budgets on paid and organic channels.

"Nia has already proven to be an incredible asset to our team. Clients have responded extremely well to her communication style and project management," said Account Director Justin Abbate. "Our desire is for Nia to grow with our company and join the senior leadership team as we continue to expand in the future."

